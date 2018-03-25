शहर चुनें

बीजेपी का राहुल पर पलटवार, कहा- US जानकारी मांगे तो सही, सरकार मांगे तो 'प्राइवेसी में दखल'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 03:07 PM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री केजे अल्फोंस ने आधार मामले में विपक्ष पर निशाना साधते हुए तंज कसा है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब हम यूएस जाते हैं तो अपनी सारी जानकारियां साझा करते हैं वहीं जब सरकार कुछ जानकारियां मांगती है तो यह प्राइवेसी में दखल का मामला बन जाता है।
अल्फोंस ने कहा कि जब उन्होंने अमेरिका के वीजा के लिए आवेदन किया था तो उन्हें 10 पेज का फॉर्म भरना पड़ा था। लेकिन जब सरकार कुछ जानकारी मांगती है तो लोगों को लगता है कि उनकी प्राइवेसी में हस्तक्षेप किया जा रहा है।   

अल्फोंस ने कहा कि आधार का डाटा पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। सरकार को साढ़े तीन साल से ज्यादा समय हो गया है लेकिन बायोमेट्रिक से डाटा लीक का मामला सामने नहीं आया है।अल्फोंस ने भरोसा दिलाते हुए कहा कि सरकार डाटा को सुरक्षित रखेगी। इसके लिए तकनीक की मदद ली जा रही है।
 

 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

