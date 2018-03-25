बीजेपी का राहुल पर पलटवार, कहा- US जानकारी मांगे तो सही, सरकार मांगे तो 'प्राइवेसी में दखल'

I filled up to 10 pages for US Visa form. We have absolutely no problem giving our fingerprints&getting body naked before the white man at all. When your own govt asks for your name&address there is a massive revolution saying it's intrusion in privacy: Union Minister KJ Alphons pic.twitter.com/PymtYRlvI1— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
रेल यात्रियों के लिए राहतभरी खबर आ रही है। सरकार कुछ रूटों पर चलने वाली शताब्दी ट्रेनों के किराए में कमी ला सकती है।
25 मार्च 2018