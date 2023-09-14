Mumbai Airport: मुंबई हवाई अड्डे के रनवे से फिसला चार्टर्ड विमान; छह यात्री और दो चालक दल के सदस्य सवार थे

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
मुंबई हवाईअड्डे पर गुरुवार को एक चार्टर्ड विमान रनवे से फिसल गया। विमान में आठ लोग सवार थे। नागरिक उड्डयन महानिदेशालय ने बताया कि विशाखापत्तनम से मुंबई आया वीएसआर वेंचर्स लियरजेट 45 विमान वीटी-डीबीएल विमान मुंबई हवाई अड्डे के रनवे 27 पर उतरते समय फिसल (वेर ऑफ) गया। विमान में छह यात्री और दो चालक दल के सदस्य सवार थे। भारी बारिश के साथ दृश्यता 700 मीटर थी।
#WATCH | VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board. Visibility was 700m with heavy rain. No… pic.twitter.com/KxwNZrcmO5— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023
