Aircel-Maxis: court extends interim protection from arrest to P Chidambaram and Karti till August 23

एयरसेल-मैक्सिस मामला: पी चिदंबरम और उनके बेटे को 23 अगस्त तक मिली गिरफ्तारी से छूट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Aug 2019 12:44 PM IST
पी चिदंबरम-कार्ति चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
पी चिदंबरम-कार्ति चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली की एक विशेष अदालत ने सीबीआई और प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) द्वारा दर्ज एसरसेल-मैक्सिस मामलों में पी. चिदंबरम और उनके बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम को दी गई गिरफ्तारी से छूट की अवधि 23 अगस्त तक के लिए बढ़ा दी है। 23 अगस्त को जमानत के लिए और छह सितंबर को संज्ञान के लिए मामले को स्थगित कर दिया गया है।
aircel maxis case interim protection cbi सीबीआई enforcement directorate bail application एयरसेल-मैक्सिस मामला
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

