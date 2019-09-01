शहर चुनें

Air asia flight take off after one our due to dog entering the runway

रनवे पर अचानक आया कुत्ता, 40 मिनट देरी से उड़ा एयर एशिया का विमान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पणजी Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 02:38 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : File Photo
ख़बर सुनें
एयर एशिया के विमान आई5-778 को गोवा हवाईअड्डे से रविवार सुबह आठ बजकर 25 मिनट पर उड़ान भरनी थी। तभी एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल को पता चला कि रनवे पर एक कुत्ता आ गया है। अधिकारियों ने तुरंत इस बात की सूचना पायलट को दी। बाद में सुरक्षा जांच के बाद विमान ने नौ बजकर 15 मिनट पर उड़ान भरी।
इस मामले पर एयर एशिया इंडिया के चीफ ऑफ सेफटी का कहना है कि एयर एशिया इंडिया को पता चला था कि रनवे पर अवारा कुत्ता आ गया है। जिसके बाद एटीसी ने विमान की उड़ान रोक दी, जिसे गोवा से नई दिल्ली तक उड़ान भरनी थी। 

 

चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ ने आगे कहा कि इसकी पुष्टि गोवा एटीसी ने कर दी थी और इस बारे में डीजीसीए को भी बताया गया था। उसी विमान ने फिर 40 मिनट बाद उड़ान भरी।
air asia flight dog on runway goa airport take off air traffic controller pilot एयर एशिया फ्लाइट रनवे एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल पायलट गोवा हवाई अड्डा
