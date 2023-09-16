असदुद्दीन ओवैसी: 'पुलवामा के बाद पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ नरम क्यों हो गए हैं पीएम मोदी', AIMIM चीफ ने उठाए सवाल

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On Anantnag encounters, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "My question to PM is where is the anger he displayed at the time of Pulwama attack... Our soldiers lost their lives and we are playing cricket in Ahmedabad... This is a failure of the… pic.twitter.com/fZYXGP5NYs— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed