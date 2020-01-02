शहर चुनें

agustawestland chopper scam income tax department raids 25 places in delhi and pune

अगस्ता हेलिकॉप्टर घोटाला: आयकर विभाग ने दिल्ली और पुणे में 25 ठिकानों पर की छापेमारी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 06:28 PM IST
अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड घोटाला
अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड घोटाला - फोटो : PTI
आयकर विभाग ने दिल्ली-एनसीआर और पुणे में 25 जगहों पर छापेमारी की है। अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड हेलिकॉप्टर घोटाले के सिलसिले में सुशील मोहन गुप्ता और पुणे स्थित उद्योगपति दिनेश मुनोत की संपत्तियों पर आयकर विभाग द्वारा छापेमारी की जा रही है।
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
agustawestland chopper scam income tax department income tax department raids
