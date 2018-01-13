Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   after press conference of senior judges of SC now bar association also call a meeting on same issue

जजों के मीडिया के सामने आने के बाद SC बार एसोसिएशन में खलबली, बुलाई बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 11:10 AM IST
after press conference of senior judges of SC now bar association also call a meeting on same issue
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चार जजों की ओर से की गई प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के बाद ये मामला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट बार असोशिएशन ने इस संदर्भ में बैठक बुलाई है और बताया जा रहा है कि असोशिएशन की ओर से प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस भी की जा सकती है।

बता दें कि न्यायपालिका में चल रही गड़बड़ियों को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सीनियर जज नाराज चल रहे हैं। उन्होंने इससे पहले चीफ जस्टिस ऑफ इंडिया (सीजेआई) को इस बारे में कई बार बातचीत भी की, लेकिन कोई हल नहीं निकलने के बाद जजों ने मीडिया के सामने आने का फैसला लिया।

बार असोसिएशन के प्रेसिडेंट विकास सिंह ने कहा कि अगर वे (जज) मीडिया के सामने आए भी थे तो उन्हें कुछ महत्वपूर्ण कहना चाहिए था। सिर्फ लोगों के दिमाग में न्यायपालिका के खिलाफ गलतफहमी पैदा करना ठीक नहीं है। साथ ही ये भी तय नहीं था कि वे जस्टिस लोया के केस पर कुछ बयान देंगे।



RELATED

 
supreme court bar association 4 sc judges dipak mishra cji chief justice of india

Spotlight

vacancy in Chennai Metro Rail Limited for site engineer post, application fee free
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: मेट्रो रेल में साइट इंजीनियर की जरूरत है, आवेदन निःशुल्क

13 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research for Technician post
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: CSIR में टेक्नीशियन बनने का मौका, योग्यता 10वीं पास

13 जनवरी 2018

Bumper Vacancy in Canara Bank for the post of Probationary Officer
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: प्रोबेशनरी ऑफिसर पद के लिए बंपर वैकेंसी, स्नातक पास के लिए सुनहरा मौका

13 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Water Corporation, Madhya Pradesh for the post of Manager, apply online
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: जल निगम में मैनेजर पद के लिए वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

13 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar is going to gift sonam kapoor on her wedding
Bollywood

इस सुपरस्टार ने सोनम की शादी को किया कंफर्म, आप भी जान लें क्या हुआ नया खुलासा

13 जनवरी 2018

makar sankranti 2018 rare coincidence how its auspicious impact of these zodiac sign
Festivals

मकर संक्रांति पर कई दुर्लभ संयोग, इन 6 राशियों पर होगा इसका शुभ असर

13 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 shilpa shinde fun with puneesh sharma and vikas gupta in task
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा से रात में नाचने को बोले विकास-पुनीश, बोलीं- 'ऐसा लग रहा मैं तुम्हारी...'

13 जनवरी 2018

film review mukkabaaz anurag kashyap vineet kumar singh jimmy shergill
Movie Review

Film Review: अनुराग का जोरदार पंच, जाति और खेल का समीकरण है MUKKABAAZ

13 जनवरी 2018

first look nawazuddin siddiqui in web series mcmafia on amazon prime
Bollywood

McMafia में इस अंदाज में दिखेंगे नवाज, वेब सीरीज की दुनिया में रखा कदम

12 जनवरी 2018

Rishi Kapoor makes a female fan cry Ranbir kapoor personally apologised
Bollywood

रेस्‍त्रां में महिला के साथ ऋषि कपूर ने की ऐसी हरकत, बेटे रणबीर ने शर्मिंदा होकर मांगी माफी

12 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

How does Justice Chelameswar, two-year senior in HC become junior to Justice Mishra in SC?
India News

HC में दो साल के सीनियर जस्टिस चेलमेश्वर कैसे SC में हो गए जस्टिस मिश्रा से जूनियर?

जो जज एक समय में खुद चेलमेश्वर से दो साल जूनियर रहे हों वो आखिर किस सिद्धांत से अब उन्हीं के सीनियर हैं?

13 जनवरी 2018

UP give green signal to film padmavat, no to Gujarat, Rajasthan as well as MP
India News

यूपी में देख पाएंगे फिल्म 'पद्मावत', गुजरात, मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान सब जगह होगी बैन

13 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi spoke to Law Minister RS Prasad After 4 SC Judges’ Press Meet
India News

जजों के 'मोर्चे' से सकते में सरकार, फिलहाल 'वेट एंड वॉच' की स्थिति में

13 जनवरी 2018

four supreme court judges who did a press conference for the first time in indian judicial history
India News

जानें कौन हैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वो चार वरिष्ठ जज, जिन्होंने खोला मोर्चा

12 जनवरी 2018

Indian youth not tolerate those people who are trying to divide India says PM Modi
India News

पीएम मोदी बोले- देश को बांटने की फिराक में हैं कुछ लोग, युवा देंगे मुंह तोड़ जवाब

12 जनवरी 2018

Attorney General K K Venugopal is not happy with SC four judges press conference 
India News

अटॉर्नी जनरल बोले- जजों को नहीं करनी चाहिए थी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, कल तक सुलझाएंगे मामला

12 जनवरी 2018

three students dies and many injured after fire breaks out at shibir in Gujarat's pransla
India News

गुजरात: छात्राओं के शिविर में लगी भीषण आग, तीन की मौत, कई घायल

13 जनवरी 2018

big opportunity for nation because ISRO is launches its 100th Satellite Cartosat-2
India News

ISRO ने लगाई अंतरिक्ष में सैटेलाइट की 'सेंचुरी', PM बोले- देशवासियों को मिलेगा फायदा

12 जनवरी 2018

Rahul Gandhi demands Judge Loya death hearing in Supreme court
India News

कानून पर भरोसा रहे इसलिए होनी चाहिए जस्टिस लोया की मौत की जांचः राहुल गांधी

12 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court controversy: reactions of former judges on protest of four judges
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट विवादः चार जजों के 'विरोध' पर क्या बोले देश के पूर्व न्यायाधीश

12 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

पीएम मोदी ने किया राष्ट्रीय युवा महोत्सव का उद्घाटन, छह हजार छात्र ले रहे हैं हिस्सा

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए 22वें राष्ट्रीय युवा महोत्सव का उद्घाटन किया। इस बार राष्ट्रीय युवा महोत्सव का आयोजन ग्रेटर नोएडा की गौतमबुद्ध यूनिवर्सिटी में किया जा रहा है।

13 जनवरी 2018

Watch JNU students protest after 75% attendance made mandatory to attend examinations 2:06

JNU में छात्रों ने अब इस वजह किया बवाल

12 जनवरी 2018

Justice Loya's death needs to be investigated properly: Rahul Gandhi 1:05

जज विवाद पर खुलकर बोले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी

12 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Group is all set to come up with its own cryptocurrency 1:25

रिलायंस ला रहा है अपनी क्रिप्टोकरंसी!

12 जनवरी 2018

PM MODI ADDRESSED YOUNGSTER ON THE ISSUE OF NEW INDIA 3:28

न्यू इंडिया पर मंथन का सही समय: पीएम मोदी

12 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.