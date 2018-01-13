If they had to come for a PC then they should have said something substantial. Just creating doubts in the minds of people will not serve the interest of the judiciary. This was not properly planned. They didn't say anything about justice Loya: Vikas Singh, SC bar Assoc President pic.twitter.com/k1kVKMnXiJ— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018
जो जज एक समय में खुद चेलमेश्वर से दो साल जूनियर रहे हों वो आखिर किस सिद्धांत से अब उन्हीं के सीनियर हैं?
13 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.