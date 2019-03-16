शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   After CST station incident Dadar foot over bridge to temporarily close down from March 17

मुंबई: 17 मार्च से अस्थायी रूप से बंद रहेगा दादर फुटओवर ब्रिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 08:50 PM IST
Foot over bridge collapsed near CST railway station Mumbai (File Photo)
Foot over bridge collapsed near CST railway station Mumbai (File Photo) - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई सीएसटी रेलवे स्टेशन पर फुटओवर ब्रिज हादसे में 6 लोगों की मौत के बाद प्रशासन हरकत में आ गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, मरम्मत कार्य के चलते 17 मार्च 2019 से अस्थायी तौर पर दादर फुटओवर ब्रिज को बंद कर दिया जाएगा। बताया गया है कि सीढ़ियों को 13 और रैंप को 90 दिनों के लिए बंद किया जाएगा। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

Bollywood

सगाई के बाद भी इन स्टार्स की नहीं हो पाई शादी, सलमान की शादी के तो छप गए थे कार्ड्स

16 मार्च 2019

Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani
bollywood flashback akshay kumar rekha raveena tandon
अभिषेक करिश्मा
Salman and Sangeeta
Bollywood

सगाई के बाद भी इन स्टार्स की नहीं हो पाई शादी, सलमान की शादी के तो छप गए थे कार्ड्स

16 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा दिग्गजों की सीटें बदल सकती हैं
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: उत्तर प्रदेश में बदल सकती हैं भाजपा के इन दिग्गजों की सीटें 

16 मार्च 2019

Sun transit in Pisces 2019
Predictions

Sun Transit 2019 : सूर्य के मीन राशि में गोचर से संवरेगी इन 3 राशियों की किस्मत, जानें अपना भी हाल

16 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
price of green chilli and tomato in pakistan crosses 400 rupees per kg
Business Diary

पाकिस्तान में फूटा मिर्ची बम, 400 रुपये के पार पहुंची कीमत, टमाटर भी गुस्से में 'लाल'

16 मार्च 2019

pubg
Tech Diary

प्लेयर्स की गिरफ्तारी पर PUBG का बड़ा बयान, कहा- हम खिलाड़ियों के साथ हैं

16 मार्च 2019

sbi atm
Mobile Apps

SBI का बड़ा तोहफा, बिना ATM कार्ड निकाल सकेंगे पैसे, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

16 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
mumbai dadar footover bridge maharashtra mumbai dadar foot over bridge मुंबई
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी सरकार ने विश्वसनीयता खोई, बयार भाजपा के खिलाफ : पवार

16 मार्च 2019

डॉ. जगतराम
Shimla

हजारों को रोशनी दे चुके डॉ. जगतराम, एक लाख ऑपरेशन का रिकॉर्ड, मिला पद्मश्री

16 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी की रैली में कुछ ऐसे पहुंचे प्रशंसक
Dehradun

तस्वीरें: राहुल गांधी को सुनने के लिए युवाओं में दिखा गजब का उत्साह, कुछ इस अंदाज में पहुंचे समर्थक

16 मार्च 2019

नंदगांव की लठमार होली
Agra

बरसाना के बाद नंदगांव में खेली गई अद्भुत और अलौकिक लठमार होली, सतरंगी हुईं गलियां

16 मार्च 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में वोटरों काे बांटे जाने वाले धन पर रहेगी चुनाव आयोग की नजर, सपा का गढ़ निशाने पर

16 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सलमान खुर्शीद
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: राहुल गांधी की पार्टी के नेता ने बीजेपी पर साधा निशाना, जीत के बाद लगाएंगे आलू फैक्ट्री

16 मार्च 2019

भारी मात्रा में अवैध हथियार बरामद
Meerut

यूपी: तमंचे बनाने की फैक्टरी का भंडाफोड़, भारी मात्रा में असलहा बरामद, दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार

16 मार्च 2019

हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल की तस्वीर
India News

आखिर मुंबई को और कितने हादसों का इंतजार है?

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
World

चीन के वीटो के बावजूद मसूद अजहर घोषित किया जा सकता है अंतरराष्ट्रीय आतंकी, ये हैं विकल्प

15 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

1994 में देवंबद, लखनऊ जाने से पहले दिल्ली के पॉश होटलों में रहा था मसूद अजहर

15 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ओवैसी ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र में मसूद अजहर पर चीन के रुख को लेकर केंद्र सरकार पर साधा निशाना

ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद में मसूद अजहर पर चीन के रुख को लेकर केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है।

16 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी सरकार ने विश्वसनीयता खोई, बयार भाजपा के खिलाफ : पवार

16 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली में भाजपा की बैठक
India News

भाजपा दफ्तर में उम्मीदवारों पर मंथन जारी, बैठक में अमित शाह-पीएम मोदी मौजूद

16 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गोवा: कांग्रेस ने राज्यपाल को पत्र लिख किया सरकार बनाने का दावा, भाजपा ने बुलाई विधायकों की बैठक

16 मार्च 2019

मध्यप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ
India News

कमलनाथ बोले, किसी मुश्किल सीट से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ें दिग्विजय

16 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

चुनावी हलचल LIVE: अपना दल कृष्णा गुट ने थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ, बस्ती और गोंडा सीट पर समझौता

16 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तमिलनाडु में कई महिलाओं से यौन दुर्व्यवहार में टैक्सी चालक गिरफ्तार

16 मार्च 2019

बलभद्र मांझी
India News

नवीन पटनायक को एक और बड़ा झटका, भाजपा में शामिल हुए सांसद बलभद्र मांझी

16 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

पोल: पाठकों की राय, मसूद मामले पर चीन की हरकत के बाद 'मेड इन चाइना' उत्पादों का करेंगे बहिष्कार

16 मार्च 2019

दाऊद इब्राहिम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत की दो टूक, आतंकवाद पर गंभीर है पाकिस्तान तो दाऊद और सलाउद्दीन को सौंपे

16 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी का राहुल गांधी पर वार, कहा- चोर कहने वाले खुद जमानत पर

कांग्रेस के जरिए पीएम मोदी पर आरोप लगाए जा रहे हैं जिसको लेकर सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने पलटवार किया। उन्होंने कहा कि दूसरों को चोर बताने वाले खुद जमानत पर चल रहे हैं।

16 मार्च 2019

तमिल नाडु 1:03

पोलाच्ची सेक्स स्कैंडल: तमिलनाडु में किए जा रहे हैं विरोध प्रदर्शन, पुदुक्कोट्टई में भड़के छात्र

16 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस 1:49

केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी का विपक्ष पर कंफ्यूज्ड होने का आरोप

16 मार्च 2019

होली 2:02

होली के दौरान बरतें ये सावधानियां

16 मार्च 2019

न्यूजीलैंड 1:00

न्यूजीलैंड के आतंकी हमले में भारतीय मूल के 9 लोग लापता

16 मार्च 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

इथोपिया विमान हादसा: मलबे में मिला सबूत, जिसकी वजह से अमेरिका में रुकी बोइंग सेवा

16 मार्च 2019

राम प्रसाद शर्मा
India News

असम में भाजपा को लगा झटका, सांसद राम प्रसाद शर्मा ने छोड़ी पार्टी छोड़ी

16 मार्च 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह (File photo)
India News

भाजपा आज जारी कर सकती है उम्मीदवारों की पहली लिस्ट, होंगे 180 नाम!   

16 मार्च 2019

यूएनएससी में मसूद अजहर पर चर्चा हुई थी
India News

चीन ने मसूद अजहर पर लगाया अड़ंगा, भारत ने कहा- हम करेंगे धैर्य का प्रदर्शन

16 मार्च 2019

मनोहर परिकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मनोहर परिकर का स्वास्थ्य स्थिर, सीएमओ कार्यालय ने दी जानकारी

16 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

पीएम मोदी ने शुरू किया 'मैं भी चौकीदार' अभियान, लोकसभा चुनाव प्रचार का फूंका बिगुल

16 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.