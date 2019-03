#WarmsTheCocklesOfMyHeart....



During Playschool admission, the teacher asked my son his name.



Nonchalantly he answered, "Capt Rohan Bhasin".

And he was just 3.



And today, the same teacher was enroute to Chicago.

And he was indeed the Captain. 🤗👨✈️#StudentTeacherReunion❤️ pic.twitter.com/nGAqZSKUnF