Home ›   India News ›   acb seize 56 5 lakhs cash and 400 grams of gold silver from premises of executive engineer of minor irrigation dept

कर्नाटक: एसीबी ने लघु सिंचाई विभाग के अभियंता के घर से जब्त किए 56.5 लाख रुपये

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, धारवाड़ Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Tue, 02 Feb 2021 03:19 PM IST
जब्त नकदी और सोना-चांदी
जब्त नकदी और सोना-चांदी - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (एसीबी) ने कर्नाटक के धारवाड़ में बड़ी छापेमारी की है। एजेंसी ने लघु सिंचाई विभाग के कार्यकारी अभियंता के परिसर से 56.5 लाख नकद और 400 ग्राम सोना और चांदी जब्त किया है।
india news national anti corruption bureau executive engineer minor irrigation department

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

