Bengaluru: कैमरे में कैद हुआ तार के सहारे उड़ता विमान; HAL एयरपोर्ट पर कराई गई आपात लैंडिंग, जानें क्या थी वजह

प्रीमियर 1ए विमान को बेंगलुरु के हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड (एचएएल) हवाई अड्डे पर तार के सहारे आपातकालीन लैंडिंग करनी पड़ी। यह घटना कैमरे में कैद हो गई। अधिकारियों ने बुधवार को बताया कि विमान के नोज लैंडिंग गियर में तकनीकी खराबी आ गई थी।
Bengaluru | A Fly By wire Premier 1A aircraft VT-KBN operating flight on sector 'HAL Airport Bangalore to BIAL' was involved in Airturnback as the nose landing gear couldn't be retracted after take off. The aircraft safely landed with the nose gear in Up position. There were two… pic.twitter.com/53zmaaKKEn— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
