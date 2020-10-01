मुंबई: चेंबूर रेलवे स्टेशन के पास बाजार में लगी आग, काबू पाया गया

Mumbai: A fire has broken out at a market near Chembur railway station. 10 fire tenders at the spot. More details awaited.#Maharashtra— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020
Mumbai: The fire that broke out at a market near Chembur railway station has been doused; cooling operation underway. #Maharashtra https://t.co/ZSRBCqcrwp pic.twitter.com/j2HlT4S90J— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020
