Home ›   India News ›   A fire has broken out at a market near Chembur railway station mumbai maharashtra

मुंबई: चेंबूर रेलवे स्टेशन के पास बाजार में लगी आग, काबू पाया गया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 01 Oct 2020 06:37 AM IST
आग पर पाया काबू
आग पर पाया काबू - फोटो : ani

ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई के चेंबूर रेलवे स्टेशन के पास एक बाजार में आग लगने से चारों तरफ अफरा तफरी मच गई। हालांकि 10 फायर टेंडर मौेके पर मौजूद थी जिसकी वजह से आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। प्रशासन के आला अफसर भी मौेके पर मौजूद हैं। 
india news national mumbai news chembur railway station maharashtra news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

