मुंबई: कोलाबा के ससून डॉक में लगी आग, दमकल की आठ गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 09 Feb 2020 03:11 AM IST
कोलाबा के ससून डॉक में लगी आग
कोलाबा के ससून डॉक में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI
मुंबई में कोलाबा के ससून डॉक में आग लगने की खबर आ रही है। दमकल की आठ गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं। आग बुझाने के प्रयास जारी हैं। फिलहाल इस घटना में किसी जान-माल के नुकसान की कोई जानकारी नहीं है। 
इससे पहले शनिवार की रात महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे में एक फैक्ट्री में आग लग गई थी। यह आग ठाणे के मोरिवली इंडस्ट्रियल इलाके में स्थित फैक्ट्री में लगी थी।  वहां भी दमकल की सात गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद थी और राहत -बचाव का कार्य जारी था।
sassoon docks fire break out
