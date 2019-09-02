शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   A doctor Deben Dutta beaten to death by a tea garden workers in Assam

असम: चाय बागान में काम करने वाले मजदूरों ने डॉक्टर को पीट पीटकर मार डाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, असम Updated Mon, 02 Sep 2019 12:38 AM IST
Doctor Deben Dutta death
Doctor Deben Dutta death - फोटो : ANI
असम के जोरहाट जिले में चाय बागान में काम करने वाले मजदूरों ने एक डॉक्टर को पीट-पीट कर मार डाला। डॉक्टर की पहचान देबेन दत्ता (73) के रूप में हुई है। जानकारी के मुताबिक टिओक चाय बागान के अस्पताल में बगानकर्मियों के एक साथी का इलाज चल रहा था, जिसकी मौत हो गई।

बागान के कर्मचारी अपने साथी सोमरा माझी की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो जाने से नाराज थे, गुस्से में उन्होंने कथित तौर पर डॉक्टर देबेन दत्ता की पिटाई कर दी। सूचना पाकर घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस की टीम ने डॉक्टर को भीड़ से बचाते हुए जोरहाट चिकित्सा महाविद्यालय एवं अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। 

जोरहाट जिले की उपायुक्त आरए कोराटी ने कहा, सोमरा माझी की मौत के बाद उसके साथियों ने 73 वर्षीय डॉक्टर देबेन दत्ता की कथित तौर पर पिटाई की। माझी का बागान के ही अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा था। उन्होंने बताया कि मामले की मजिस्ट्रेट जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं और अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त को सात दिन में रिपोर्ट पेश करने को कहा गया है। फिलहाल मामले की जांच चल रही है।



 

assam tea workers teok tea estate doctor beaten to death in assam doctor beaten to death in jorhat doctor beaten to death in teok doctor beaten to death
