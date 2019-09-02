असम: चाय बागान में काम करने वाले मजदूरों ने डॉक्टर को पीट पीटकर मार डाला

असम के जोरहाट जिले में चाय बागान में काम करने वाले मजदूरों ने एक डॉक्टर को पीट-पीट कर मार डाला। डॉक्टर की पहचान देबेन दत्ता (73) के रूप में हुई है। जानकारी के मुताबिक टिओक चाय बागान के अस्पताल में बगानकर्मियों के एक साथी का इलाज चल रहा था, जिसकी मौत हो गई।

Assam: A doctor, Deben Dutta, beaten to death by a tea garden worker's family&others, allegedly after the worker died during treatment at a hospital in Teok Tea Garden. RA Korati, Dy Commissioner Jorhat says, "Inquiry will be conducted." pic.twitter.com/u8R7lnmrUf