शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   A CPIM secretary of partys Puthussery branch was stabbed to death in Thrissur

केरल: त्रिसूर जिले में माकपा सचिव की चाकू मारकर हत्या, अवैध बाइक रेस को लेकर दो गुटों में हाथापाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, त्रिसूर (केरल) Updated Mon, 05 Oct 2020 08:32 AM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक चित्र
सांकेतिक चित्र - फोटो : social media

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केरल के त्रिसूर में पुथुसरी शाखा के कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया (मार्क्सिस्ट) के सचिव की चाकू मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। ये वारदात कल की है। कुछ लोगों के समूह ने सचिव पर हमला किया और चाकू मारकर उनकी हत्या कर दी। इस हादसे में तीन लोग घायल हो गए हैं। 
विज्ञापन


पुलिस का कहना है कि अवैध बाइक रेस को लेकर कल दो गुटों के बीच हाथापाई हुई, जिसमें एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई।
myteam11 पर टीम बनाएं और घर बैठे लाखों कमाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national communist party of india (marxist) cpim cpim puthussery branch secretary killed murdered

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना से बचना है तो इन बातों का रखें ख्याल, नहीं तो हो सकते हैं संक्रमित

5 अक्टूबर 2020

शारजाह क्रिकेट स्टेडियम
Cricket News

शारजाह में वह हुआ जो IPL में कभी नहीं हुआ, सात मैचों में ही लगी रिकार्ड्स की झड़ी

5 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, राधे मां
Television

‘बिग बॉस 14’ के घर में सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को लगी चोट, दूसरे दिन फिर पहुंचीं राधे मां

5 अक्टूबर 2020

कपिल शर्मा
Television

कपिल शर्मा की वैनिटी वैन की तस्वीर आई सामने, मेकअप करते दिखे ‘कॉमेडी किंग’

5 अक्टूबर 2020

अक्षय कुमार, आरव, ट्विंकल खन्ना
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की राह पर चल रहा बेटा आरव, ट्विंकल खन्ना ने तस्वीर साझा कर कही ये बात

5 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

IPL 2020: लगातार तीन हार के बाद कैसे मिली CSK को 10 विकेट से जीत? धोनी ने किया खुलासा

5 अक्टूबर 2020

Unlock-5 in uttarakhand Latest News Today: Heavy Rush of Tourist in nainital, Tehri and mussoorie on weekend, see Photos
Dehradun

Unlock 5.0: वीकेंड पर सैलानियों से गुलजार रहे उत्तराखंड के पर्यटन स्थल, चारों तरफ दिखी रौनक, तस्वीरें...

4 अक्टूबर 2020

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

IPL 2020: धोनी के ताज में जड़ा एक और नगीना, बतौर विकेटकीपर हासिल किया खास मुकाम

4 अक्टूबर 2020

भारत में कोरोना वैक्सीन
Health & Fitness

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने बताया- भारत में कब होगा टीकाकरण और सबसे पहले किसे मिलेगी वैक्सीन?

4 अक्टूबर 2020

आर्मेनिया और अजरबैजान के बीच संघर्ष
World

आर्मेनिया के साथ संघर्ष की चपेट में आया अजरबैजान का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा शहर

4 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited