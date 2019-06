एक देश एक चुनाव: कमेटी का होगा गठन, समयसीमा के भीतर देगी रिपोर्ट

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after conclusion of the meeting of Presidents of all parties called by PM Modi: We had invited 40 political parties, out of which Presidents of 21 parties participated and 3 other parties sent their opinion on the subjects in writing. pic.twitter.com/FgsjkEQotg

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after conclusion of the meeting of Presidents of all parties called by PM Modi: Most parties gave their support to One Nation, One Election, CPI(M) & CPI had a difference of opinion but they didn't oppose the idea, just the implementation of it. pic.twitter.com/Y67a7NQ17V