A bust of BR Ambedkar allegedly vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Pedagantyada AndhraPradesh

आंध्र प्रदेश: महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस से एक दिन पहले भीमराव आंबेडकर की प्रतिमा तोड़ी, दलित समाज में रोष

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 07:47 PM IST

ख़बर सुनें
एक बार फिर भीमराव आंबेडकर की मूर्ति को कुछ अज्ञात लोगों ने छतिग्रस्त कर दिया है। इस बार मामला आंध्र प्रदेश के पेडागांतिदा का है। जहां कुछ लोगों ने मूर्ति को छति पहुंचाई है। घटना के बाद दलित समाज में रोष उत्पन्न हो गया है। फिलहाल मामले में पुलिस आरोपियों का पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रही है। 
बता दें कि कल 6 दिसंबर यानी गुरुवार को बाबा साहेब भीमराव आंबेडकर का 63वां महापरिनिर्वाण दिवस है। 
 

 





