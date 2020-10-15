शहर चुनें
बंगलूरूः क्यूबॉन पार्क थाने के पास अज्ञात हमलावरों ने बार मालिक को मारी गोली, जांच जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Thu, 15 Oct 2020 10:20 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक की राजधानी बंगलूरू में गुरुवार की शाम एक 45 वर्षीय बार मालिक को अज्ञात हमलावरों ने गोली मार दी। यह घटना क्यूबॉन पार्क थाने के आस-पास हुई। डीसीपी सेंट्रल ने बताया कि अभी और अधिक जानकारी की प्रतिक्षा है। 
india news national bar owner cubbon park bangalore

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

