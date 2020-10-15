बंगलूरूः क्यूबॉन पार्क थाने के पास अज्ञात हमलावरों ने बार मालिक को मारी गोली, जांच जारी

A 45-year-old bar owner was shot at by unknown bike-borne assailants at RHP Road under the limits of Cubbon Park police station. More details awaited: DCP Central, Bengaluru #Karnataka— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020
