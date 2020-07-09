शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   60 to 70 people fell ill due to food poisoning in Visakhapatnam

विशाखापट्टनम में फूड पॉइज़निंग की वजह से 60 से 70 लोग बीमार पड़े

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 09 Jul 2020 07:48 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : food poisoning

आंध्रप्रदेश में पडेरू की विधायक के. भाग्य लक्ष्मी ने बताया कि विशाखापट्टनम में जी मदुगुला मंडल के मगाटापलेम गांव में आज विषाक्त भोजन की वजह से 60 से 70 लोग बीमार पड़ गए। सभी को सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, और मामले की जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं।
visakhapatnam news food poisoning andhra pradesh news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

