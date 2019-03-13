Tamil Nadu: 6 members of a family died after the car they were travelling in fell into Parambikulam -Aliyar-Project canal near Pollachi in Coimbatore around 1.30 AM today. Their bodies have been kept at Pollachi General Hospital. Police have registered a case, investigation on. pic.twitter.com/JTmIHQz9X1— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019
13 मार्च 2019