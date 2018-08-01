शहर चुनें

तमिलनाडु: स्टैंड पर बस का इंतजार कर रहे लोगों को कार ने रौंदा, 6 की मौत 1 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोयंबटूर Updated Wed, 01 Aug 2018 01:59 PM IST
तमिलनाडु में हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। जहां कुछ यात्री बस अड्डे पर बस का इंतजार कर रहे थे तभी एक कार ने इन्हें अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। इस हादसे में 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि 1 व्यक्ति घायल हो गया है। 
घटना के बाद मृतकों के परिजनों का रो रोकर बुला हाल है। यह घटना कोयंबटूर के सुंदरपुरम की है। पुलिस ने आरोपी ड्राइवर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।  





 

