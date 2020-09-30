शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   44809 MT of paddy procured from Punjab and Haryana in 3 days

तीन दिन में पंजाब और हरियाणा से हुई 44 हजार मीट्रिक टन से ज्यादा की धान खरीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 30 Sep 2020 06:12 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पिक्साबे

ख़बर सुनें
कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण मंत्रालय ने बुधवार को कहा कि पिछले सत्र की तरह ही सरकार इस बार भी वर्तमान योजनाओं के अनुसार न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर किसानों की उपज की खरीद जारी रख रही है। मंत्रालय ने कहा कि पंजाब और हरियाणा से तीन दिन में 84.60 करोड़ रुपये की एमएसपी पर 44.809 मीट्रिक धान की खरीद की गई है। 
india news national crop purchase paddy crop minimum support price punjab haryana

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited