Earthquakes: नेपाल में महसूस किए गए चार बार भूकंप के झटके, कई इमारतों में आई दरारें; भूकंप की तीव्रता 6.2

#WATCH | Few buildings in Bajhang district suffer damage after 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal



(Source: API-Nepal)

नेपाल में चार बार भूकंप के झटके आए

राष्ट्रीय भूकंप विज्ञान केंद्र के मुताबिक, मंगलवार दोपहर को नेपाल के पश्चिमी इलाकों में चार लगातार भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। एनसीएस के एक अधिकारी ने कहा, 4.6 तीव्रता का पहला भूकंप दोपहर 2:25 बजे पश्चिम नेपाल में 10 किलोमीटर की गहराई पर आया। दोपहर 2:51 बजे 6.2 तीव्रता का दूसरा झटका महसूस किया गया। तीसरा भूकंप का झटका दोपहर 3:06 बजे और चौथा दोपहर 3:19 बजे महसूस किया गया।









2015 के अप्रैल माह में नेपाल 7.8 तीव्रता का विनाशकारी भूकंप झेल चुका है। जिसमें नौ हजार से अधिक लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। तकरीबन आठ लाख से अधिक घरों और स्कूलों को खासा नुकसान पहुंचा था। गौरतलब है कि नेपाल की भौगोलिक स्थिति दुनिया के सबसे सक्रिय टेक्टोनिक इलाकों में है, यह भूकंप की दृष्टि से एक अतिसंवेदनशील क्षेत्र है।

