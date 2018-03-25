क्या आपने पीएम मोदी को योगा करते हुए देखा है? देखिये पूरा वीडियो

शहर चुनें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 12:26 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अपने दैनिक जीवन के प्रति बहुत जागरुक हैं। वह अपनी दिनचर्या का अनुशासन के साथ पालन करते हैं लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि पीएम के दिन की शुरुआत कैसे होती है। दरअसल पीएम मोदी अपने दिन की शुरुआत योगा से करते हैं। 
आज मन की बात के 42वें संस्करण में भी पीएम मोदी ने योग का जिक्र किया था। उन्होंने कहा था कि योग मास मूवमेंट बन गया है और लोगों ने मुझे योगा टीचर बना दिया है। टीवी पर भी योग पर लगातार कार्यक्रम आते रहते हैं। स्वच्छ और स्वस्थ भारत एक दूसरे के पूरक हैं। 

अब पीएम मोदी का योगा करते हुए एक वीडियो सामने आया है। यह वीडियो 3डी में है जिसमे पीएम मोदी कई तरह के योग टिप्स देते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं। डार्क ब्लू पेंट और आसमानी टी-शर्ट में पीएम मोदी कूल दिख रहे हैं। आप भी देखिये वीडियो-
 

