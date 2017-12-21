Download App
2जी स्पेक्ट्रम आवंटन घोटाला: ए राजा और कनिमोझी पर कोर्ट आज सुनाएगा बड़ा फैसला

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 08:32 AM IST
2g Spectrum Scam: Court Verdict On a raja and kanimozhi
2जी स्पेक्ट्रम आवंटन घोटाले में आज कोर्ट से बड़ा फैसला आ सकता है। इस मामले में मुख्य आरोपी पूर्व दूरसंचार मंत्री ए राजा और DMK सांसद कनिमोझी समेत कई लोगों पर पटियाला हाउस की स्पेशल सीबीआई कोर्ट बड़ा फैसला सुना सकती है।
देश के सबसे बड़े घोटालों में से एक 2जी स्पेक्ट्रम मामले में सीबीआई ने 2011 में पहली गिरफ्तारी की थी, इसके 7 साल बाद आज इस मामले में फैसला आयेगा। स्पेशल सीबीआई जज ओपी सैनी इस मामले में फैसला सुनाएंगे। 

आपको बता दें कि देश का सबसे बड़ा और चर्चित घोटला यूपीए 2 के कार्यकाल के दौरान हुआ था। जिसने कांग्रेस सरकार के लिए बड़ी परेशानियां खड़ी कर दी थीं। दरअसल 2010 में CAG की एक रिपोर्ट आई थी जिसमें 2008 में बांटे गए स्पेक्ट्रम पर सवाल उठाये गए थे। 

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इससे सरकार को एक लाख 76 हजार करोड़ रुपये का नुकसान हुआ था । जिसके बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इस मामले के लिए एक विशेष अदालत बनाने के लिए कहा था। इस मामले में देश के कई बड़े नाम शामिल हैं।

इस केस में एस्सार ग्रुप के निदेशक विकास सरफ, लूप टेलीकॉम के प्रमोटर किरण खेतान, उनके पति आई पी खेतान और एस्सार ग्रुप के प्रमोटर रविकांत रुइया, अंशुमान रुइया भी आरोपी हैं। 
