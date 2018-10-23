शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   29 soldiers of Tripura state rifles injured in accident while going for election duty in Chhatisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ में चुनावी ड्यूटी करने जा रहे त्रिपुरा स्टेट राइफल्स के 29 जवान हादसे में घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, त्रिपुरा Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 04:59 AM IST
29 soldiers of Tripura state rifles injured in accident while going for election duty in Chhatisgarh
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिमी त्रिपुरा जिले के बारामुरा पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में सोमवार रात हुई बस दुर्घटना में त्रिपुरा स्टेट राइफल्स की आठवीं बटालियन के 29 जवान घायल हो गए हैं। ये जवान चुनावी ड्यूटी करने अगरतला से छत्तीसगढ़ जा रहे थे। धलाई जिले के ललछेर्रा से आ रही थी इस टुकड़ी के सभी घायल जवानों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं, दो की हालत गंभीर होने के चलते उन्हें कोलकाता रेफर किया गया है। 
घटना के बाद मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब देब घायल जवानों को देखने अस्पताल पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा, 'डॉक्टर घायल जवानों का इलाज कर रहे हैं। मुझे विश्वास है कि वे जल्द ही स्वस्थ होंगे।' इस दौरान मुख्य सचिव समेत डीजी और कई अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी मौजूद रहे। 



त्रिपुरा के डीजीपी ने बताया कि घायलों में दो की हालत कुछ गंभीर थी। डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें कोलकाता रेफर किया है। सभी होश में हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनावी ड्यूटी के लिए ट्रेन अगरतला से छत्तीसगढ़ जाने वाली थी। सभी घायल जवानों को छत्तीसगढ़ में चुनाव ड्यूटी के लिए जाना था।

election duty tripura state rifles bus accident 29 soldiers injured chhattisgarh elections accident in tripura
