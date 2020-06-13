शहर चुनें
सेना में शामिल हुए 24 जेंटलमैन कैडेट्स, 259 प्रशिक्षु आज आईएनए से हुए पास आउट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Sat, 13 Jun 2020 03:24 PM IST
भारतीय सेना में शामिल हुए 24 जेंटलमैन कैडेट्स
भारतीय सेना में शामिल हुए 24 जेंटलमैन कैडेट्स - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना के हैदराबाद में कैडेट्स ट्रेनिंग विंग (सीटीडब्ल्यू), मिलिट्री कॉलेज ऑफ इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड मैकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग (एमसीईएमई) के 24 जेंटलमैन कैडेट्स को शनिवार को भारतीय सेना में अधिकारी के तौर पर कमिशन किया गया। पासिंग आउट परेड एमसीईएमई के करियप्पा ड्रिल स्क्वायर में आयोजित की गई थी।
वहीं दूसरी ओर दक्षिणी नौसेना कमान के वाइस एडमिरल अनिल कुमार चावला, फ्लैग ऑफिसर कमांडिंग इन चीफ ने एझिमाला में स्थित इंडियन नेवल एकेडमी के कोर्स कंप्लीशन सेरेमनी की समीक्षा की। भारतीय नौसेना, तटरक्षक और विदेशी नौसेनाओं के 259 प्रशिक्षु आज आईएनए से पास आउट हुए।
 
 
