20th anniversary of Kargil : IAF Chief BS Dhanoa said we are well prepared for such things

कारगिल की 20वीं बरसी पर बोले वायुसेना प्रमुख, 'फिर ऐसा हुआ तो हम पूरी तरह तैयार हैं'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 04:53 PM IST
भारतीय वायु सेना प्रमुख बीएस धनोआ (फाइल फोटो)
भारतीय वायु सेना प्रमुख बीएस धनोआ (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
कारगिल युद्ध की 20वीं बरसी पर भारतीय वायुसेना प्रमुख बीएस धनोआ ने कहा है कि अगर कारगिल जैसी घटना दोबारा होती है तो हम उसका सामना करने के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार हैं। धनोआ ने कहा, 'हर अच्छे जनरल की तरह, हम अंतिम युद्ध लड़ने के लिए तैयार हैं। अगर कारगिल दोबारा होता है, तो हम उसता सामना करने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार हैं।'
वायुसेना प्रमुख ने कहा, 'अगर जरूरत पड़ती है तो हर मौसम में बमबारी कर सकते हैं, यहां तक कि बादलों के होने पर भी हम सटीक निशाने पर बम गिरा सकते हैं। 26 फरवरी को हुई बालाकोट एयरस्ट्राइक यह दिखाती है कि हम बड़ी दूरी से भी सटीक प्रहार करने में सक्षम हैं।'

 

20th anniversary of kargil kargil war कारगिल युद्ध कारगिल युद्ध के 20 साल indian air force भारतीय वायुसेना
