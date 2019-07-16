कारगिल की 20वीं बरसी पर बोले वायुसेना प्रमुख, 'फिर ऐसा हुआ तो हम पूरी तरह तैयार हैं'

Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa on the 20th anniversary of Kargil War: Like all good Generals, we are prepared to fight the last war. If Kargil comes again, we are very well prepared. pic.twitter.com/EBVNmFB3YO

IAF Chief BS Dhanoa: In case required, we can do all weather bombing even through clouds very accurately. We have seen an attack carried out on Feb 26 (Balakot airstrike) that shows we are capable of carrying out precision strike from standoff distances & very accurately. https://t.co/2hjLy5yTHd