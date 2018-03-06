शहर चुनें

गुजरात के भावनगर में 20 लोगों की मौत, नाले में गिरा यात्रियों से भरा ट्रक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भावनगर Updated Tue, 06 Mar 2018 09:39 AM IST
20 people dead after truck fell into a drain in Gujarat
gujarat
गुजरात के भावनगर जिले में एक ट्रक के नाले में गिर जाने से 20 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। जानकारी के मुताबिक ट्रक पर लगभग 60 लोग सवार थे। फिलहाल शवों और घायलों को नाले से निकाला जा रहा है। मौके पर एंबुलेंस और राहत कार्य पहुंच गया है।
यह घटना रांघोला के नजदीक राजकोट-भावनगर राज्य हाईवे की है। रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार ट्रक में सवार लोग शादी के लिए जा रहे थे, तभी ट्रक दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। घायलों को पास के निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। क्षेत्र के वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी दुर्घटना स्थल पर पहुंच रहे हैं।

रेल मंत्रालय अब रेलवे स्टेशनों पर जल्द देगा ये स्पेशल पैड्स

रेल मंत्रालय महिलाओं की सुरक्षा और स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए एख के बाद एक हर रेलवे स्टेशन पर सेनेटरी पैड डिसपेंसर मशीन लगा रहा है। अब ये मशीन हैदराबाद के काचेगुडा रेलेवे स्टेशन पर भी लगा दी गई है।

6 मार्च 2018

LENIN STATUE DESTROYED IN TRIPURA BY BJP SUPPORTERS 1:59

VIDEO: त्रिपुरा फतह के बाद बीजेपी समर्थकों ने की ये हरकत

6 मार्च 2018

MINISTER DHARMENDRA PRADHAN ON BJP WIN IN TRIPURA 1:15

त्रिपुरा की जीत पर धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने पीएम मोदी और पार्टी अध्यक्ष को कहा ये

5 मार्च 2018

BJP WILL FORM GOVERNEMENT WITH THE HELP OF NPP NEXT CM IS CONRAD SANGMA SAYS HIMANTA BISWA SARMA 1:22

मेघालय में इस अंक गणित से बीजेपी बनाएगी सरकार!

5 मार्च 2018

India needs strong Left, demise of Left will be disaster for India Jairam Ramesh 0:46

‘लेफ्ट का कमजोर होना देश के लिए विध्वंसकारी है’

5 मार्च 2018

