Andhra Pradesh: 2 armed naxals were neutralised in an encounter with troops of 198 Battalion CRPF and state police in Pedabayalu of Visakhapatnam district earlier this morning. One CRPF personnel was injured & later shifted to hospital. The encounter has concluded.— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019
महासंग्राम में बदल चुकी लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की लड़ाई को लेकर राजनीतिक पार्टियां लगातार रैलियां, बैठकें, सम्मेलन और जनसभाएं कर रही हैं।
16 मार्च 2019