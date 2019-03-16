शहर चुनें

आंध्र प्रदेश में सुरक्षाबलों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़, 2 नक्सली ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, विशाखापट्टनम Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 09:01 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापट्टनम जिले के पेदाबयालू में आज सुबह सुरक्षाबलों और हथियारों से लैस नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। नक्सलियों के साथ राज्य पुलिस और सीआरपीएफ की 198 बटालियन की मुठभेड़ में दो नक्सली ढेर हो गए हैं। इसमें एक सीआरपीएफ जवान भी घायल हो गया है जिसे कि अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। मुठभेड़ अब खत्म हो चुकी है। 
naxals crpf troops encounter state police crpf personnel नक्सली सीआरपीएफ जवान
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

lok sabha elections 2019: live Political updates about Narendra Modi, Rahul gandhi, Amit shah
India News

चुनावी हलचल Live: पीएम मोदी ने कहा, आपका चौकीदार राष्ट्र की सेवा कर रहा है

महासंग्राम में बदल चुकी लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की लड़ाई को लेकर राजनीतिक पार्टियां लगातार रैलियां, बैठकें, सम्मेलन और जनसभाएं कर रही हैं।

16 मार्च 2019

भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने जहाज में लगी आग को बुझाया
India News

भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने बुझाई जहाज में लगी आग, सवार थे 30 नाविक और 16 वैज्ञानिक

16 मार्च 2019

क्लाइमेट स्ट्राइक में शामिल बच्चे
India News

क्लाइमेट स्ट्राइक: 106 देशों के लाखों बच्चे हड़ताल पर, कोशिश...अपना भविष्य बचाने की

16 मार्च 2019

supreme court (File)
India News

भारतीय मुसलमानों को पाकिस्तान भेजने की मांग वाली याचिका खारिज

16 मार्च 2019

These news all day long, Every Update on AmarUjala dot com
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

16 मार्च 2019

aam chunav 2019: What does want the people of Prayagraj in lok sabha elections
India News

लोकसभा का महासंग्राम Live : इस चुनाव में क्या चाहते हैं प्रयागराज के युवा, क्या हैं उनकी मांग

16 मार्च 2019

केएन गोविंदाचार्य (फाइल)
India News

केएन गोविंदाचार्य ने याद दिलाए वो दिन, जब आडवाणी के पास नहीं थे पोस्टर लगाने के पैसे

16 मार्च 2019

shashi tharoor
India News

केरल में कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका, वडक्कन के बाद शशि थरूर के चाचा-चाची हुए भाजपा में शामिल

16 मार्च 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

भाजपा-शिवसेना गठबंधन है ‘फेविकोल’ का गठजोड़, नहीं टूट सकता :  फडणवीस

16 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: 50 हजार से ज्यादा की नकदी का हिसाब मांगेगा आयकर विभाग

16 मार्च 2019

रेशमा पटेल का भाजपा से इस्तीफा
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: गुजरात भाजपा नेता रेशमा पटेल का इस्तीफा, पार्टी को बताया 'मार्केटिंग कंपनी'

16 मार्च 2019

Kartarpur sahib (File)
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर पर पाकिस्तान का दोहरा चरित्र उजागर, जमीन पर कर रखा है कब्जा

16 मार्च 2019

Congress meeting
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस की तीसरी सूची जारी, पीएल पुनिया के बेटे और सुष्मिता देव को भी मिला टिकट

16 मार्च 2019

प्रकाश अंबेडकर (फाइल)
India News

प्रकाश अंबेडकर ने लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए 37 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची की जारी

16 मार्च 2019

India News

चुनावी हलचल: कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा, भाजपा को हराने के लिए दिल्ली में आप से गठजोड़ जरूरी

15 मार्च 2019

नीरव मोदी (फाइल)
India News

नीरव मोदी को लेकर आपराधिक देरी की जा रही : कांग्रेस

16 मार्च 2019

