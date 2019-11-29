शहर चुनें

1984 सिख दंगा: एसआईटी की रिपोर्ट पर विचार करने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट तैयार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 29 Nov 2019 11:43 AM IST
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
1984 में हुए सिख विरोधी दंगों के मामले में शुक्रवार को उच्चतम न्यायालय में विशेष जांच दल (एसआईटी) ने सीलबंद लिफाफे में एक रिपोर्ट जमा कराई। इस रिपोर्ट पर अदालत विचार करने के लिए तैयार हो गई है। इस एसआईटी का प्रतिनिधित्व सेवानिवृत्त जस्टिस शिव नारायण ढींगरा ने किया है। उन्होंने सीबीआई द्वारा बंद किए गए 198 मामलों की जांच की है।
जस्टिस ढींगरा आयोग की रिपोर्ट की जांच करने के बाद शीर्ष अदालत को इस बात पर फैसला लेना है कि इस रिपोर्ट को याचिकाकर्ताओं के साथ सीलबंद लिफाफे में साझा किया जाना चाहिए या नहीं। इस मामले पर दो हफ्ते बाद सुनवाई होगी।


supreme court anti sikh riots sit report
