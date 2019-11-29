1984 सिख दंगा: एसआईटी की रिपोर्ट पर विचार करने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट तैयार

After examining the Justice Dhingra Commission's Report, the SC will take a decision as to whether this report will be shared with the petitioners or will be kept in the sealed cover. Matter to be heard after two weeks. https://t.co/5jEXIVeGAB— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
लोकसभा में साध्वी ने कहा, 'मेरी किसी भी टिप्पणी से किसी को ठेस पहुंची तो मैं माफी मांगती हूं। मेरे बयान को तोड़-मरोड़कर पेश किया गया।'
29 नवंबर 2019