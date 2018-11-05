शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   1971 war hero death, defense minister paid tribute

1971 युद्ध के नायक का निधन, रक्षा मंत्री ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Nov 2018 04:45 AM IST
1971 war hero death, defense minister paid tribute
भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच 1971 में हुए युद्ध के नायक वाइस एडमिरल (सेवानिवृत्त) एमपी अवति का रविवार को महाराष्ट्र के सतारा स्थित अपने गृहनगर में निधन हो गया। वीरचक्र से सम्मानित अवति 91 साल के थे और युद्ध के दौरान उन्होंने पूर्वी फ्लीट की नौसेना यूनिट की कमान संभाली थी। 
उनके नेतृत्व में यूनिट ने दुश्मन की पनडुब्बी को तबाह कर दिया था। रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने अवति को नौसेना इतिहास का योद्धा कहकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है। 

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

14 साल के इंतजार के बाद दिल्लीवासियों को सिग्नेचर ब्रिज की सौगात मिलने वाली है। रविवार को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने वजीराबाद में यमुना नदी पर बने इस आठ लेन वाले ब्रिज का उद्घाटन करेंगे।

साधु-संतों पर आचार्य मधुर ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, कहा कार्यक्रम के जरिए हो रहा है बीजेपी का प्रचार

राजधानी नई दिल्ली के तालकटोरा स्टेडियम में साधु संतों का जमावड़ा लगा हुआ। यहां आए हुए तमाम साधु संत राम मंदिर को लेकर चर्चा कर रहे हैं, लेकिन अयोध्या के आचार्य मधुर ने इस पूरे कार्यक्रम पर सवाल खड़ा कर दिया है।

