खतरा: बच्चों को भी शिकार बनाने लगा ब्लैक फंगस, अहमदाबाद में 15 साल का लड़का संक्रमित

Gujarat | A 15-yr-old boy, discharged post #COVID, was diagnosed with Mucormycosis (Black fungus). Boy is stable after surgery. We expect to discharge him in 2 or 3 days. This is 1st case of paediatric Mucormycosis in Ahmedabad: Abhishek Bansal, paediatric doctor at pvt hospital pic.twitter.com/N6D98FA3Yp