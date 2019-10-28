शहर चुनें

श्रद्धालुओं ने भगवान को लगाया 3500 तरह का भोग, मिठाई और ड्राई फ्रूट्स भी शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सूरत Updated Mon, 28 Oct 2019 06:12 PM IST
1300 तरह के खाने और मिठाई
1300 तरह के खाने और मिठाई - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गुजराती नव वर्ष और गोवर्धन पूजा के मौके पर सोमवार को सूरत के स्वामीनारायण मंदिर में श्रद्धालुओं ने भगवान को 3500 तरह के भोग लगाए गए हैं। इन भोग में केक, मिठाई और ड्राई फ्रूट्स भी शामिल हैं। मंदिर को भी भव्य तरीके से सजाया गया है।
gujarati new year govardhan puja swaminarayan temple swaminarayan temple surat
