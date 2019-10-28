श्रद्धालुओं ने भगवान को लगाया 3500 तरह का भोग, मिठाई और ड्राई फ्रूट्स भी शामिल

#WATCH Gujarat: 3500 different types of food items were offered to the deities at Swaminarayan temple in Vadodara today, as a part of Annakut puja. #GujaratiNewYear pic.twitter.com/uYVIJM1smb— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भारतीय जनता पार्टी और जजपा ने मिलकर हरियाणा में सरकार बना ली है। इसी बीच उपमुख्यमंत्री बनाए गए दुष्यंत चौटाला के पिता अजय चौटाला को तिहाड़ जेल से मिले फरलो को लेकर विवाद खड़ा हो गया है।
28 अक्टूबर 2019