India News 

10 फीसदी आरक्षण महाराष्ट्र के पीजी मेडिकल पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले पर लागू नहीं होगा: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 30 May 2019 11:50 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : PTI
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा है कि आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े वर्ग को मिलने वाला 10 फीसदी आरक्षण शिक्षण सत्र 2019-20 में महाराष्ट्र के पीजी मेडिकल पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले पर लागू नहीं होगा। कोर्ट ने कहा कि ईडब्ल्यूएस के लिए 10 फीसदी आरक्षण लागू होने से पहले ही महाराष्ट्र में पीजी मेडिकल पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई थी।
कोर्ट ने कहा कि जब तक एमसीआई अतिरिक्त सीटों का सृजन नहीं करता, दूसरों को नुकसान पहुंचा कर 10 फीसदी ईडब्ल्यूएस आरक्षण नहीं दिया जा सकता।

supreme court 10 percent reservation for general category 10 percent reservation maharashtra pg medical apply
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

