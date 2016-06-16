शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Fashion ›   Beauty tips ›   these vegetables are helpful in hair growth

झड़ते बालों से हैं परेशान, तो जरूर खाएं ये सब्जियां

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 01:09 PM IST
these vegetables are helpful in hair growth
1 of 11
गर्मियों के जाने और बरसात के आने से पहले का मौसम बड़ा अजीब होता है। इसमें कई तरह की शारीरिक समस्याएं बढ़ जाती है। जिनमें से एक समस्या है बालों का झड़ना। इस मौसम में बहुत अधिक बाल झड़ते हैं। काम में व्यस्त रहने के कारण बालों का हर समय केयर करना संभव नहीं हो पाता। ऐसे में इन सब्जियों को खाने से आपके बालों का झड़ना तो कम होगा ही साथ ही आपके बाल हेल्दी भी रहेंगे। आइए जानते हैं कौन सी हैं वो सब्जियां जो आपे बालों का करती हैं केयर।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
beauty tips lifestyle tips fitness tips hairfall healthy vegetables

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all fashion news in Hindi related to fashion tips, beauty tips, fashion trends etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Bored from your everyday eyeliner, adopt this

रोज के आईलाइनर से बोर हो गई हैं तो अपनाइए ये खास स्टाइल

16 जून 2016

tips to fight bad breath
Beauty tips

मुंह से आ रही है बदबू तो दादी मां के ये नुस्खे करेंगे मदद

13 जून 2016

tips last long your perfume
Beauty tips

2 घंटे बाद ही उड़ जाता है डियो या परफ्यूम तो अपनाएं ये जादुई टिप्स

10 जून 2016

7 problem faces people who wear glasses
Beauty tips

चश्मा पहनना बन जाता है समस्या, क्या आप भी हैं परेशान

3 जून 2016

best grooming tips for men
Beauty tips

ये टिप्स अपनाइए, लड़कियां खुद बढ़ाएंगी दोस्ती का हाथ

24 अप्रैल 2018

बेकिंग सोडा से पाएं गोरा रंग

बेकिंग सोडा से चुटकियों में पाएं गोरा रंग, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

3 अप्रैल 2018

More in Beauty tips

दाढ़ी
Beauty tips

कम दाढ़ी की वजह से हैं परेशान? इन तरीकों से पाएं राहत

5 अप्रैल 2018

homemade solution to make your lips pink and soft

सिगरेट पीने की वजह से होठ पड़ गए हैं काले, अपनाएं ये टिप्स

10 अप्रैल 2018

झड़ते बाल
Beauty tips

सिर से गिर रहे बालों ने कर रखा है बेहाल? इन तरीकों से फिर उगाएं बाल

9 अप्रैल 2018

things to do before sleep for skin care
Beauty tips

सोते समय जरूर करें ये काम, जिंदगी भर रहेंगे जवां

18 अप्रैल 2018

salt can make your skin beautiful

खूबसूरत बना सकता है एक चुटकी नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

11 अप्रैल 2018

excess hair oil can damage your scalp badly
Beauty tips

फायदे की बजाय नुकसान कर सकती है सिर में तेल मालिश, जानिए कैसे

23 अप्रैल 2018

Beauty tips to get rid of dark circles under your eyes naturally
Beauty tips

आंखों के डार्क सर्कल्स हटाने के ये हैं 5 उपाय, हफ्ते भर में चांद सा खिल जाएगा चेहरा

21 अप्रैल 2018

शिल्पा
Beauty tips

फिट रहने के लिए शिल्पा शेट्टी पीती है ये खास चाय, जानें चेहरे की खूबसूरती के लिए क्या करती हैं

9 अप्रैल 2018

waxing
Beauty tips

बिकिनी वैक्सिंग कराने से पहले जरूर जान लें ये बातें, किसी भी लड़की पर हो सकता है असर

6 अप्रैल 2018

5 home remedies to naturally whiten your black under arms instantly

काले अंडरआर्म को झट से गोरा करने के ये हैं 5 शानदाक तरीके

21 अप्रैल 2018

Personal Secrets Of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Shubhangi Atre flawless hair and skin
Beauty tips

'अंगूरी भाबी' की खूबसूरती नहीं रही राज, खुद बताया बेदाग त्वचा के लिए क्या कुछ करती हैं

27 मार्च 2018

pimples
Beauty tips

एक ही रात में आपके चेहरे के मुंहासे छूमंतर कर डालेंगे ये 3 घरेलू उपाय, जरूर आजमाएं

2 अप्रैल 2018

If grey hair at early age becomes your headache then this remedy will give you instant relief

समय से पहले हो रहे हैं सफेद बाल तो ये मामूली उपाय आपको देंगे तुरंत राहत

15 अप्रैल 2018

Know birthday girl Lara Dutta beauty secrets to have fair glowing skin
Beauty tips

लारा दत्ता की तरह दिखना चाहती हैं खूबसूरत तो काम आएंगे ये 5 ब्यूटी टिप्स

16 अप्रैल 2018

skin colour reveals a lot about women personality
Beauty tips

महिलाओं को समझना हुआ आसान, उनकी स्किन से पहचाने उनका नेचर

27 मार्च 2018

These beauty tips will soothe your bleached skin

चेहरे पर ब्लीच लगाने पर होती है जलन तो ये 5 ब्यूटी टिप्स देंगे तुरंत राहत

11 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.