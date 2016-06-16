बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"576263874f1c1bf94111bc33","slug":"these-vegetables-are-helpful-in","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
झड़ते बालों से हैं परेशान, तो जरूर खाएं ये सब्जियां
टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 01:09 PM IST
गर्मियों के जाने और बरसात के आने से पहले का मौसम बड़ा अजीब होता है। इसमें कई तरह की शारीरिक समस्याएं बढ़ जाती है। जिनमें से एक समस्या है बालों का झड़ना। इस मौसम में बहुत अधिक बाल झड़ते हैं। काम में व्यस्त रहने के कारण बालों का हर समय केयर करना संभव नहीं हो पाता। ऐसे में इन सब्जियों को खाने से आपके बालों का झड़ना तो कम होगा ही साथ ही आपके बाल हेल्दी भी रहेंगे। आइए जानते हैं कौन सी हैं वो सब्जियां जो आपे बालों का करती हैं केयर।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"576263874f1c1bf94111bc33","slug":"these-vegetables-are-helpful-in","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"576263874f1c1bf94111bc33","slug":"these-vegetables-are-helpful-in","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"576263874f1c1bf94111bc33","slug":"these-vegetables-are-helpful-in","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"576263874f1c1bf94111bc33","slug":"these-vegetables-are-helpful-in","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"576263874f1c1bf94111bc33","slug":"these-vegetables-are-helpful-in","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"576263874f1c1bf94111bc33","slug":"these-vegetables-are-helpful-in","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"576263874f1c1bf94111bc33","slug":"these-vegetables-are-helpful-in","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"576263874f1c1bf94111bc33","slug":"these-vegetables-are-helpful-in","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"576263874f1c1bf94111bc33","slug":"these-vegetables-are-helpful-in","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"576263874f1c1bf94111bc33","slug":"these-vegetables-are-helpful-in","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"576263874f1c1bf94111bc33","slug":"these-vegetables-are-helpful-in","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0921\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.