मोदी सरकार से नाराज हुए टीवी के 'शक्तिमान', इस्तीफा देकर कहा- बच्चों के साथ अच्छा नहीं हुआ

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 07:31 PM IST
mukesh khanna the shaktimaan has quit his post from CFSI
मशहूर एक्टर मुकेश खन्ना ने सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय से नाराजगी के चलते भारतीय बाल फिल्म सोसाइटी (CFSI) के अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। हालांकि उनका तीन वर्षीय कार्यकाल इस साल अप्रैल में खत्म होने वाला था लेकिन उससे दो महीने पहले ही उन्होंने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। दरअसल मुकेश खन्ना ने मंत्रालय पर प्रर्याप्त फंड न देने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने कहा है धन की कमी और दिलचस्पी न दिखाने के कारण CFSI की स्थिति खराब हो गई है। ऐसे में उनका पद पर बने रहना शोभनीय नहीं लगता।टीवी के दो मशहूर सीरियल 'महाभारत' और 'शक्तिमान' में अपने शानदार एक्टिंग से लोगों के दिलों में अपनी जगह बनाने वाले मुकेश खन्ना ने बताया है- 'मैंने मंत्रालय से फंड की मांग की थी लेकिन उन्होंने कोई जवाब नहीं दिया। इसके चलते विरोध में मैंने अपना इस्तीफा ही भेज दिया।' हालांकि उन्होंने खुद को काम के प्रति खासा उत्साही बताया। 
mukesh khanna shaktimaan cfsi television

