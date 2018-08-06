Went with my crying child straight to #versovapolice and filed and FIR.. seeing the state of my car and me bleeding they all rushed to help...but all they had was this screenshot from #goodshepardchurch.. we went back to the spot and looked for the #spiritofmumbai @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/G3A94OaDLM— Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018
Only one woman on a bike and two women in a rickshaw came later and offered to help us!!! #women!!! Where were the #men ???? @MumbaiPolice #thankyou for doing all that you guys do for this city which has the most #indifferent breed of people !!! pic.twitter.com/KEnVn6CRGH— Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018
These were the guys! The one on the left broke the glass with a punch ! Wish he would put his strength to better use than scaring women and children #RoadRage @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/Kn6GeETjJh— Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) August 4, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.
हिना ने वीडियो बनाते हुए बताया कि प्रियांक ने एक एयरहोस्टेस को कॉफी के लिए इनवाइट किया ।
24 जुलाई 2018