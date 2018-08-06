शहर चुनें

रुपाली गांगुली पर हमले के समय कार में था उनका 5 साल का बेटा, सोशल मीडिया पर बयां की आपबीती

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 06 Aug 2018 08:45 AM IST
bikers attacked on tv actress Rupali Ganguly when she was in car with her son
'साराभाई vs साराभाई' और 'संजीवनी' सीरियल की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस रुपाली गांगुली पर बीते शनिवार को दो बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने उस समय हमला कर दिया जब वह अपने 5 साल के बेटे और केयरटेकर के साथ कार में थीं। मौके पर फरार हुए दोनों बदमाशों को फिलहाल पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया। मीडिया में चल रही खबरों की मानें तो रुपाली बेटे को स्कूल छोड़ने जा रही थीं। कार की पिछली सीट पर केयरटेकर बैठी हुई थी। इस दौरान अंधेरी वेस्ट के भारत नगर के सिंगल जंक्शन पर रुपाली की कार बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों से टकरा गई। 

कार बाइक में लग जाने से बदमाश रुपाली को अपशब्द बोलने लगे और देखते ही देखते उन्हें रुपाली की कार का शीशा तोड़ दिया था। कार के अंदर रुपाली का बेटा बैठा हुआ था। शीशे के कुछ टुकड़े रुपाली को जा लगे जिसके कारण उन्हें गंभीर चोटें आ गईं। इसके बाद चोटिल रुपाली को पास के अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए ले जाया गया। 
