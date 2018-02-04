अपना शहर चुनें

भारतीय मूल की अनीता आनंद को शो होस्ट करने से रोका, वजह जानकर होंगे हैरान

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 09:40 PM IST
Anita Anand from Indian origin stopped from hosting show in London
Anita Anand
ब्रिटेन की एक बड़ी महिला प्रेजेंटर को उनके शो से अस्थाई रूप से हटा दिया गया है क्योंकि उन्होंने सार्वजनिक रूप से महिला व पुरुष कर्मचारियों के वेतन में असमानता का मुद्दा उठाया था। भारतीय मूल की अनीता आनंद 2012 से बीबीसी रेडियो-4 के शो एनी अन्सर पेश करती हैं। उन्हें शनिवार को प्रसारित हुए शो को होस्ट करना था, लेकिन 24 घंटे पहले उन्हें इससे हटने का आदेश दिया गया क्योंकि इस शो में बहस का मुद्दा वेतन असमानता से जुड़ा था।

45 वर्षीय अनीता की जगह शो को एक पुरुष एंकर जुलियन वूरिकर ने होस्ट किया। हालांकि शो के दौरान बैकग्राउंड में अनीता की तस्वीर लगी हुई थी, जिससे संभावना जताई जा रही है कि वह आने वाले हफ्ते में इस कार्यक्रम को होस्ट करेंगी। हालांकि आलोचकों ने प्रबंधन के इस कदम की निंदा करते हुए कहा कि यह महिला पत्रकार का अपमान है।

सांसद एंड्रू ब्रिजेन ने कहा कि प्रबंधन क्या कहना चाहता है कि वेतन असमानता की शिकार पीड़िता इससे संबंधित शो का संचालन बिना भेदभाव के नहीं कर सकती है। हालांकि प्रबंधन का कहना है कि संस्थान की नीति है कि जब कर्मचारी किसी मुद्दे पर सार्वजनिक राय रखते हैं तो उस मुद्दे संबंधी कार्यक्रमों से उन्हें अलग रखा जाता है। 

पिछले कई हफ्तों से जारी बहस
बीबीसी में कई हफ्तों से महिला पुरुष कर्मचारियों में असमानता का मुद्दा छाया हुआ है। यह विवाद तब शुरू हुआ जब चीन की पूर्व संपादक कैरी ग्रेसिया ने पाया कि उन्हें पुरुष समकक्षों की तुलना में कम वेतन मिलता है। अनीता ने भी इस मुहिम का समर्थन करते हुए कई ट्वीट और रिट्वीट किए थे। 
