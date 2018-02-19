Hi everyone, Thank you all for your immense support and encouragement that you have been giving me. I was actually selected to do a very small role in 'Oru Adaar Love' but ended up doing a prominent role in it. I was so new to the industry and had no clue about the acting. It was just my director Omar Lulu sir who made me act and the credit for the viral 'winking' & 'gun shoot' goes to him. I'm grateful to all my technicians including our DOP Sinu Sidharth, music director Shaan Rahman and co-artists too. It's so great to see people accepting new faces. 'Oru Adaar Love' is the living example. At the moment I'm getting a lot of offers from various industry. I would not be able to do any other films until August as we have not completed 'Oru Adaar Love' yet. I would just love to see the directors conducting auditions for new comers again. There are more hidden talents who wait to get a chance ❤ Once again thank you all for your love and support! ❤

