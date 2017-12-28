बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रिलीज से पहले पद्मावती की होगी स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग, छह सदस्यीय समिति गठित
{"_id":"5a43fa254f1c1b001c8bb498","slug":"padmavati-controversy-six-member-committee-constituted-for-special-screening-of-padmavati","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u091b\u0939 \u0938\u0926\u0938\u094d\u092f\u0940\u092f \u0938\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0917\u0920\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"Entertainment","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928","slug":"entertainment"}}
Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 01:23 AM IST
padmavati
सेंसर बोर्ड ने संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म
पद्मावती
पर चल रहे विवाद को खत्म करने के लिए छह सदस्यीय समिति का गठन किया है। इसमें उदयपुर, मासवाड़ा के राजघराने के सदस्यों के साथ चार इतिहासकार शामिल हैं। इन लोगों के लिए फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग 28 दिसंबर को या फिर 7 जनवरी को कराई जा सकती है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a4386054f1c1bb34a8b8b2c","slug":"salman-khan-dance-on-baby-ko-base-pasanad-hai-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: 200 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0925\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a4378fb4f1c1b6e468bce57","slug":"sofiya-hayat-share-bedroom-video-on-her-instagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0921\u094b\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u200c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a436c564f1c1bb34a8b8ac9","slug":"bigg-boss-11-vikas-gupta-revealed-principal-chat-about-her-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093f\u092a\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938...","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a43552e4f1c1b0a788b5188","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-dance-together-at-mumbai-reception","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u0917\u090f \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a43507e4f1c1bee6a8b6237","slug":"virat-kohli-mumbai-wedding-reception-attire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921, \u0906\u0909\u091f\u092b\u093f\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0902\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u0928","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59d7f91e4f1c1b6d548b5f10","slug":"popular-assamese-and-bollywood-singer-zubeen-garg-sentenced-to-jail-for-6-months-in-an-assault-case","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u0940\u0928 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 6 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932, \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0925\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0921\u093c ","category":{"title":"Entertainment","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928","slug":"entertainment"}}
{"_id":"59848a9e4f1c1b03608b4b3a","slug":"dilip-kumar-s-health-is-critical-but-he-is-not-on-ventilator-says-hospital","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u0940\u092a \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u093f\u0938\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924, \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0932\u094b\u092c\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Entertainment","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928","slug":"entertainment"}}
{"_id":"59a6d7df4f1c1b4e738b47f6","slug":"ishqbaaz-is-not-going-off-air-very-soon","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u092b \u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e '\u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915\u092c\u093e\u091c, \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u093e\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948!","category":{"title":"Entertainment","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928","slug":"entertainment"}}
{"_id":"599b02734f1c1bf5128b4770","slug":"first-afghani-pop-singer-aryana-organised-a-concert-program-was-super-hit","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092b\u0917\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0949\u092a \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930, \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0902\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Entertainment","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928","slug":"entertainment"}}
{"_id":"59c375b14f1c1b38688b58b1","slug":"south-film-director-gopinath-passes-away-today","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0909\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Entertainment","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928","slug":"entertainment"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!