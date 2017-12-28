Download App
रिलीज से पहले पद्मावती की होगी स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग, छह सदस्यीय समिति गठित

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 01:23 AM IST
Padmavati Controversy: Six member committee constituted for special screening of Padmavati

padmavati

सेंसर बोर्ड ने संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म पद्मावती पर चल रहे विवाद को खत्म करने के लिए छह सदस्यीय समिति का गठन किया है। इसमें उदयपुर, मासवाड़ा के राजघराने के सदस्यों के साथ चार इतिहासकार शामिल हैं। इन लोगों के लिए फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग 28 दिसंबर को या फिर 7 जनवरी को कराई जा सकती है। 
ये भी पढे़ें- अब यहां के दो इतिहासकारों को मिला 'पद्मावती' देखने का न्यौता, प्रसून जोशी ने किया कॉल

फिल्म देखने के बाद ये लोग फैसला लेंगे कि इसे रिलीज किया जा सकता है या नहीं। इसके बाद सेंसर बोर्ड अपना फैसला सुनाएगा। इसे देखते हुए फिल्म के मार्च या अप्रैल में रिलीज होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है।

 पहले यह 1 दिसंबर को देशभर में रिलीज होनी थी लेकिन देशभर खासकर राजस्थान में उग्र विरोध प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए टाल दिया गया था।      
