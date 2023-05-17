लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
टॉम क्रूज के फैंस को उनकी फिल्मों का बेसब्री से इंतजार रहता है। अभिनेता अपने हैरतअंगेज स्टंट से अक्सर सबको हैरान कर देते हैं। लंबे समय से लोग मिशन इम्पॉसिबल डेथ रेकनिंग पार्ट-1 की राह देख रहे हैं। दर्शकों की बेताबी को देखते हुए मेकर्स ने फिल्म का नया ट्रेलर जारी कर दिया है। इस ट्रेलर में टॉम एक बार फिर जबर्दस्त एक्शन करते दिख रहे हैं।
Watch the official trailer for #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, starring @TomCruise. Only in theatres July 12.— Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) May 17, 2023
Your mission is to retweet this trailer with #MissionImpossible and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the World Premiere in Rome. pic.twitter.com/Ztp3in8OgH
Followed