Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Hollywood ›   Tom Cruise Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One Official Trailer Released See Details Inside

MI-7: मिशन इम्पॉसिबल 7 का नया ट्रेलर आउट, वर्ल्ड प्रीमियर में शामिल होने के लिए मेकर्स ने दिया यह तगड़ा ऑफर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: मोहम्मद फायक अंसारी Updated Wed, 17 May 2023 10:06 PM IST
सार

नए ट्रेलर में बहुत से ऐसे सीन हैं जो पिछले साल आए-टीजर/ट्रेलर में थे, लेकिन इनके अलावा बहुत से ऐसे दृश्य भी हैं जिन्हें देखकर लोग दांतों तले उंगलियां दबा लेंगे।

Tom Cruise Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One Official Trailer Released See Details Inside
मिशन इम्पॉसिबल डेथ रिकनिंग पार्ट-1 - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

टॉम क्रूज के फैंस को उनकी फिल्मों का बेसब्री से इंतजार रहता है। अभिनेता अपने हैरतअंगेज स्टंट से अक्सर सबको हैरान कर देते हैं। लंबे समय से लोग मिशन इम्पॉसिबल डेथ रेकनिंग पार्ट-1 की राह देख रहे हैं। दर्शकों की बेताबी को देखते हुए मेकर्स ने फिल्म का नया ट्रेलर जारी कर दिया है। इस ट्रेलर में टॉम एक बार फिर जबर्दस्त एक्शन करते दिख रहे हैं। 


वर्ल्ड प्रीमियर में शामिल होने का मिल सकता है मौका
ताजा ट्रेलर में बहुत से ऐसे सीन हैं जो पिछले साल आए-टीजर/ट्रेलर में थे, लेकिन इनके अलावा बहुत से ऐसे दृश्य भी हैं जिन्हें देखकर लोग दांतों तले उंगलियां दबा लेंगे। यह नया  ट्रेलर दो मिनट 27 सेकंड का है, जिसकी शुरुआत में अभिनेता मोटरसाइकिल से स्टंट करते हुए नजर आते हैं। यह फिल्म 12 जुलाई को सिनेमा घरों में दस्तक देने वाली है। ट्रेलर के बारे जानकारी देते हुए फिल्म के मेकर्स ने बताया है कि उनके द्वारा ट्वीट किए गए ट्रेलर को रीट्वीट करने पर रोम में होने वाले फिल्म के वर्ल्ड प्रीमियर पर लोगों को शामिल होने का मौका मिल सकता है। 

ये कलाकार भी आएंगे नजर
इस फिल्म के निर्देशन की कमान क्रिस्टोफर मैक्वायर के हाथों में है। इससे पहले वह इस फ्रेंचाइजी की तीन और फिल्में बना चुके हैं। मिशन इंपॉसिबल 7 में टॉम के साथ हेली एटवेल, विंग रामेस, साइन पेग, रिबेका फर्ग्युसन, वनेसा किरबी और हेनरी जर्नी मुख्य भूमिकाओं में हैं। बता दें कि इस फ्रेंचाइजी की शुरुआत 27 साल पहले साल 1996 में हुई थी। फिल्म के अभी तक के सभी पार्ट को फैंस का भरपूर प्यार मिला है। माना जा रहा है कि इसके सातवें भाग को भी दर्शक खूब पसंद करेंगे। 
