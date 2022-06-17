Tim Sale Passes Away: मशहूर कॉमिक बुक आर्टिस्ट टिम सेल का निधन, 66 वर्ष की उम्र में ली अंतिम सांस

सिनेमा जगत का एक और दिग्गज कलाकार दुनिया को अलविदा कह गया है। बैटमैन: द लॉन्ग हैलोवीन और सुपरमैन फॉर ऑल सीजन्स जैसी यादगार कॉमिक्स के कलाकार टिम सेल का गुरुवार को 66 वर्ष की आयु में निधन हो गया। अभिनेता के आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट पर किए गए पोस्ट में कहा गया- 'बहुत दुख के साथ ये घोषणा करनी पड़ रही है कि टिम सेल का आज निधन हो गया है। वह आप सभी से बहुत प्यार करते थे। कृपया इस पोस्ट के साथ तस्वीरें और स्टोरीज शेयर करें'।

It’s with a heavy sadness that I must announce that Tim Sale passed away today. He passed with the love of his life beside him, and loves all of you very much. Please share photos and stories under this post, as we hope to share them with the community.