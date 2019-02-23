I love you so much Brody Stevens. Nobody has been nicer in comedy than you. My heart is shattered. pic.twitter.com/sOl9PLpxsd— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) February 22, 2019
Heart broken at the loss of my friend Brody Stevens. I remember meeting him at an open mic in NY. Unique voice. We lost another great. #RIPBrodyStevens ❤️ he brought me on stage one time and said “Nick Swardson, alternative comic, alternative lifestyle” pic.twitter.com/pBlPF47bE0— Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) February 22, 2019
Brody Stevens was such a kind, hilarious, fucking weird dude. So, so funny. What a shame. Just awful.— Adam Scott (@mradamscott) February 22, 2019
आस्ट्रेलियाई अभिनेता ह्यू जैकमैन (Hugh Jackman) को सबसे लंबे समय तक एक सुपरहीरो का किरदार निभाने के लिए गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया है।
21 फरवरी 2019