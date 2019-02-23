शहर चुनें

अमेरिका के मशहूर स्टैंड-अप कॉमेडियन ब्रॉडी स्टीवंस का निधन, घर में लटका मिला शव

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 23 Feb 2019 01:21 PM IST
brody stevens
brody stevens - फोटो : social media
अमेरिका के मशहूर स्टैंड-अप कॉमेडियन ब्रॉडी स्टीवंस का निधन हो गया है। उनका शव शुक्रवार को उनके घर पर मिला। बताया जा रहा है कि ब्रॉडी स्टीवंस ने आत्महत्या की है। अंग्रेजी वेबसाइट TMZ के अनुसार कॉमेडियन का शव लॉस एंजेलिस में करीब दोपहर 1 बजे उनके घर में लटका हुआ मिला। 
ब्रॉडी स्टीवंस के निधन पर उनके प्रवक्ता ने कहा - 'वह प्रेरक आवाज जैसे थे जिसने बहुत सारे दोस्त बनाए। उन्होंने अपने जूनून और प्यार के साथ कई क्रिएटिव काम किए। उन्हें बहुत से लोग पसंद और प्यार करते हैं जो अब उन्हें हमेशा याद रखेंगे।' 






गौरतलब है कि ब्रॉडी स्टीवंस ने कई कॉमेडी शो भी किए थे। इसमें "ब्रॉडी स्टीवंस: एन्जॉय इट!" व्हाई?विद हन्नीबल बर्स्,चेल्सी लेटरली, हू गैट द लास्ट लाफ..?? और 'द बेस्ट डैम स्पोर्ट्स शो पीरियड' जैसे चर्चिक टीवी शो शामिल हैं। ब्रॉडी स्टीवंस के निधन के बाद से उनके फैंस के बीच शोक का माहौल है। हर कोई सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें अंतिम विदाई दे रहा है। साथ ही कई कॉमेडियन भी उनकी आत्मा की शांति की कामना कर रहे हैं। 


 

brody stevens stand up comedian brody stevens los angeles ब्रॉडी स्टीवंस स्टैंड-अप कॉमेडियन ब्रॉडी स्टीवंस लॉस एंजेलिस
