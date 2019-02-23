{"_id":"5c70fb7cbdec22736514a20e","slug":"stand-up-comedian-brody-commit-suicide-at-his-home-in-los-angeles","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0948\u0902\u0921-\u0905\u092a \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0921\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0940\u0935\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928, \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}

अमेरिका के मशहूर स्टैंड-अप कॉमेडियन ब्रॉडी स्टीवंस का निधन हो गया है। उनका शव शुक्रवार को उनके घर पर मिला। बताया जा रहा है कि ब्रॉडी स्टीवंस ने आत्महत्या की है। अंग्रेजी वेबसाइट TMZ के अनुसार कॉमेडियन का शव लॉस एंजेलिस में करीब दोपहर 1 बजे उनके घर में लटका हुआ मिला।



ब्रॉडी स्टीवंस के निधन पर उनके प्रवक्ता ने कहा - 'वह प्रेरक आवाज जैसे थे जिसने बहुत सारे दोस्त बनाए। उन्होंने अपने जूनून और प्यार के साथ कई क्रिएटिव काम किए। उन्हें बहुत से लोग पसंद और प्यार करते हैं जो अब उन्हें हमेशा याद रखेंगे।'













गौरतलब है कि ब्रॉडी स्टीवंस ने कई कॉमेडी शो भी किए थे। इसमें "ब्रॉडी स्टीवंस: एन्जॉय इट!" व्हाई?विद हन्नीबल बर्स्,चेल्सी लेटरली, हू गैट द लास्ट लाफ..?? और 'द बेस्ट डैम स्पोर्ट्स शो पीरियड' जैसे चर्चिक टीवी शो शामिल हैं। ब्रॉडी स्टीवंस के निधन के बाद से उनके फैंस के बीच शोक का माहौल है। हर कोई सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें अंतिम विदाई दे रहा है। साथ ही कई कॉमेडियन भी उनकी आत्मा की शांति की कामना कर रहे हैं।







I love you so much Brody Stevens. Nobody has been nicer in comedy than you. My heart is shattered. pic.twitter.com/sOl9PLpxsd — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) February 22, 2019

Heart broken at the loss of my friend Brody Stevens. I remember meeting him at an open mic in NY. Unique voice. We lost another great. #RIPBrodyStevens ❤️ he brought me on stage one time and said “Nick Swardson, alternative comic, alternative lifestyle” pic.twitter.com/pBlPF47bE0 — Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) February 22, 2019

Brody Stevens was such a kind, hilarious, fucking weird dude. So, so funny. What a shame. Just awful. — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) February 22, 2019

