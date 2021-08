उपलब्धि: इटली के लग्जरी ब्रांड बलगैरी की ब्रांड एंबेसडर बनीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, कहा- मुझे गर्व है

The Bvlgari family are proud to welcome actor, film producer, and activist @priyankachopra as a Global Ambassador. She debuts wearing a B.zero1 Rock necklace and ring. Welcome Priyanka! #Bvlgari #BvlgariJewelry #Bzero1 #MagnificentSummer #BvlgariSummer #StarsInBvlgari pic.twitter.com/cHfJZi1QTj

So proud to join the @Bulgariofficial family as a Global Ambassador. Thank you #JCBabin and the entire team for such a warm welcome. Many things drew me to this iconic brand, but what we connected on so organically is our mutual love for India and the beauty it has to offer. pic.twitter.com/nESjoNmqtm