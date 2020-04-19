शहर चुनें

कोरोना वायरस से जूझ रहे अभिनेता का पैर काटेंगे डॉक्टर, पत्नी ने दी जानकारी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 19 Apr 2020 08:09 PM IST
निक कॉर्डेरो
निक कॉर्डेरो - फोटो : ट्विटर
ख़बर सुनें
कोरोना वायरस पूरी दुनिया में कहर बरसा रहा है। इस वायरस से संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या 23 लाख के पार पहुंच गई है। इस वायरस ने कई लोगों की जान ले ली है। इस बीच एक बुरी खबर सामने आ रही है।
दरअसल कोरोना वायरस से जूझ रहे अभिनेता निक कॉर्डेरो का पैर कटने जा रहा है। निक पिछले कई दिनों से इस वायरस से संक्रमित होने के चलते अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। अभिनेता की पत्नी अमेंडा क्लूट्स ने इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी के जरिए इस दुखद खबर की जानकारी दी है।

View this post on Instagram

I know Nick is surrounded by angels right now. I am also surrounded by an angel my brother @toddlr 💙 I always knew I had the best brother but now I know my brother is truly the kindest, most selfless human being. He does things for me without knowing. He is the best uncle, swooping in and taking Elvis on car rides, feeding him, singing songs, holding him for me whenever the phone rings. Anything he can do to help me or so that I can sleep. He’s making sure I’m eating with homemade scones and chicken soup. He has a smile on his face while cutting down cardboard boxes and taking out the trash. I know he doesn’t even care about getting praise, but he’s an angel. His calming presence and can do positive attitude is the only reason I’m standing on two feet right now. I love you Biggie. Love you to pieces.

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on

nick cordero coronavirus covid 19
