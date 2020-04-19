कोरोना वायरस से जूझ रहे अभिनेता का पैर काटेंगे डॉक्टर, पत्नी ने दी जानकारी

View this post on Instagram

I know Nick is surrounded by angels right now. I am also surrounded by an angel my brother @toddlr 💙 I always knew I had the best brother but now I know my brother is truly the kindest, most selfless human being. He does things for me without knowing. He is the best uncle, swooping in and taking Elvis on car rides, feeding him, singing songs, holding him for me whenever the phone rings. Anything he can do to help me or so that I can sleep. He’s making sure I’m eating with homemade scones and chicken soup. He has a smile on his face while cutting down cardboard boxes and taking out the trash. I know he doesn’t even care about getting praise, but he’s an angel. His calming presence and can do positive attitude is the only reason I’m standing on two feet right now. I love you Biggie. Love you to pieces.