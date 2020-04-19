कोरोना वायरस से जूझ रहे अभिनेता का पैर काटेंगे डॉक्टर, पत्नी ने दी जानकारी

View this post on Instagram
I know Nick is surrounded by angels right now. I am also surrounded by an angel my brother @toddlr 💙 I always knew I had the best brother but now I know my brother is truly the kindest, most selfless human being. He does things for me without knowing. He is the best uncle, swooping in and taking Elvis on car rides, feeding him, singing songs, holding him for me whenever the phone rings. Anything he can do to help me or so that I can sleep. He’s making sure I’m eating with homemade scones and chicken soup. He has a smile on his face while cutting down cardboard boxes and taking out the trash. I know he doesn’t even care about getting praise, but he’s an angel. His calming presence and can do positive attitude is the only reason I’m standing on two feet right now. I love you Biggie. Love you to pieces.
View this post on Instagram
We did this photo shoot with our friend @ash_a_ley about a month ago. I remember at the time saying to her that I really wanted to capture this time right now. Wow, am I glad we did! It’s Day 17 since Nick went under. Today his body is adjusting. Adjusting to being off ECMO, adjusting to more medications and some sideways steps but we are staying positive. He is no doubt receiving the best care from the team @cedarssinai ❤️ Continued prayers for our guy. I’ll see you at 3pm to sing and dance to Live Your Life! #wakeupnick