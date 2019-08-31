शहर चुनें

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie Vacation in India

'गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स' की एमिलिया और रोज आईं भारत, शेयर की पूजा की तस्वीरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 31 Aug 2019 02:47 PM IST
एमिलिया क्लार्क
एमिलिया क्लार्क - फोटो : Social Media
टीवी चैनल एचबीओ के मशहूर ड्रामा सीरीज 'गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स' में डेनेरिस टारगेरियन का किरदार निभा चुकीं एक्ट्रेस एमिलिया क्लार्क और यिगरिट का किरदार निभा चुकीं रोज लेस्ली भारत आई हुई हैं।

उन्होंने अपने इस वेकेशन की तस्वीरों को इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, "नमस्ते इंडिया। 'यह कोई विज्ञापन नहीं है, सिर्फ दो लड़कियां जो भारत में हैं, शांति, जिसे बंदर तोड़ रहे हैं, (बहरहाल हमने उनसे मुकाबला नहीं किया) बीते बरसों में दो सबसे बेहतरीन किताबें जो मैं पढ़ पाई (#theoverstory को अनिवार्य रूप से दुनिया भर में पढ़ा जाना चाहिए), योग, मसाले, धरती मां और यह समझने की कोशिश जो आप बाहर ढ़ूढ़ रहे हैं वह कहीं आपके अंदर ही है।' इस पोस्ट के साथ एमिलिया ने अपनी और रोज की सेल्फी, शाम की पूजा से एक तस्वीर, एमिलिया के कमरे में बैठे बंदर और कुछ अन्य शामिल हैं।

'गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स' का आठवां और आखिरी सीजन 14 अप्रैल को प्रसारित किया गया था। सीजन 8 को  ‎Miguel Sapochnik, डेविड नटर और डी.बी. वैसिस जैसे शानदार डायरेक्टर्स ने डायरेक्ट किया था। बता दें कि दुनिया भर में 'गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स' किसी भी दूसरी सीरीज से ज्यादा लोकप्रिय है।


 
emilia clarke game of thrones rose leslie
