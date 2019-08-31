'गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स' की एमिलिया और रोज आईं भारत, शेयर की पूजा की तस्वीरें

View this post on Instagram

NAMASKAR India. 🙏🏻🙌✌️ NAMASKAR #anandaspahimalayas this is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true. #breathebabyandletthemadnessmeltaway #brainalteringjoy #roselesliehasmyheartandsoulwrappedupinhers #DONTFORGETTHELOVEPEOPLE! #bollocksdoesthatmeanitstimetoworknow? #🙌 #✌️ #🐒 #saltwaterbook #AMUSTREAD! @itbeginswiththebody