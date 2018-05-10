शहर चुनें

9 बजे सोने वाले अक्षय कुमार ने भी देर रात तक की पार्टी, सोनम कपूर के रिसेप्शन में जमकर किया डांस

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 10 May 2018 09:31 AM IST
akshay kumar
akshay kumar - फोटो : PTI
बॉलीवुड गलियारे में यह कहावत है कि जब सितारे देर रात तक पार्टी करके सो जाते हैं, तब 'खिलाड़ी' अक्षय कुमार जागते हैं। आमतौर पर बॉलीवुड पार्टीज से दूर रहने वाले अक्षय कुमार 'पैडमैन' की को-एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर की वेडिंग रिसेप्शन में शरीक हुए।
अक्षय कुमार यहां अपनी पत्नी और एक्ट्रेस ट्विंकल खन्ना के साथ पहुंचे थे। इससे पहले कि वह टाइम पर पार्टी से निकलते, दुल्हन के 'झक्कास' पापा अनिल कपूर ने उन्हें पकड़ लिया और खींचकर डांस फ्लोर पर ले गए। इसके बाद दोनों ने 'गल्ला गूड़ियां' गाने पर खूब डांस किया। 


अक्षय कुमार और अनिल कपूर के अलावा डांस फ्लोर पर करीना कपूर, स्वरा भास्कर, अर्जुन कपूर समेत कपूर खानदान के कई रिश्तेदार 'फ्लैश मॉब' करते नजर आए। सोनम कपूर की शादी के रिसेप्शन में बॉलीवुड, बिजनेस, राजनीति और फैशन जगत की कई जानी-मानी हस्तियां शरीक हुईं।सोनम कपूर जल्द फ्रांस रवाना होंगी। यहां उन्हें कांस फिल्मोत्सव के रेड कार्पेट इवेंट में शरीक होना है। कंगना रनौत और हुमा कुरैशी इवेंट में पहुंच चुकी हैं। जल्द ऐश्वर्या राय और दीपिका पादुकोण भी फिल्मोत्सव में नजर आएंगी।
