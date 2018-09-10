शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood

गंभीर बीमारी से जुझ रही हैं सुशांत सिंह की छोटी बहन, सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों से मांगी मदद

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 10 Sep 2018 06:14 AM IST
sushant singh
sushant singh
कई बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में काम कर चुके और टीवी सीरियल 'सावधान इंडिया' से अपनी पहचान बना चुके सुशांत सिंह इन दिनों अपनी बहन की तबीयत को लेकर काफी परेशान चल रहे हैं। दरअसल उनकी छोटी बहन सोफिया न्यूरोलॉजिकल डिसऑर्डर जैसी बिमारी से जुझ रही है। इस बीच सुशांत ने लोगों से सोशल मीडिया पर मदद की अपील की है। 
सुशांत ने अपनी बहन सोफिया की बीमारी की जानकारी देते हुए लिखा है, 'दोस्तों यह अपील है। मेरी छोटी बहन सोफिया को न्यूरोलॉजिकल डिसऑर्डर हो गया है। यह एक ऑटो इम्यून डिसऑर्डर है और इसका इलाज सफल नहीं हो पा रहा। प्लीज इसे रीट्वीट करिए और सही शख्स तक पहुंचने में हमारी मदद करिए।'





बता दें कि सोफिया जिस बीमारी से जुझ रही है उसका सिर्फ एक ही इलाज है लेकिन इसके बावजूद वह ठीक नहीं हो पा रही है। इसे लेकर सुशांत परेशान चल रहे हैं। उनकी इस अपील के बाद कई फैंस ने उन्हें कई डॉक्टरों और अस्पताल को लेकर अपनी सलाह भी दी है। 

shushant singh savdhaan india sofiya

VIDEO: प्रियंका ने खुल्लम खुल्ला निक जोनस को बताया ‘फॉरएवर क्रश’

प्रियंका चोपड़ा नजर आईं न्यूयॉर्क फैशन वीक 2018 में अपने मंगेतर निक जोनस के साथ, मौका था फैशन ब्रांड राल्फ लॉरेन की 50वीं वर्षगांठ का। प्रियंका ने इस ईवेंट की तस्वीरें अपनी इंस्टा स्टोरी पर शेयर की और लिखा, मैं अपने ‘फॉरएवर क्रश’ के साथ हूं।

9 सितंबर 2018

