{"_id":"5c066364bdec22414e4313dd","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-film-zero-song-issaqbaazi-social-media-reaction","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"23 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916-\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0907\u0936\u094d\u0915\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940' \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923-\u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0906 \u0917\u090f...'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

शाहरुख खान की फिल्म 'जीरो' के गाने 'इश्कबाजी' का फैंस को लंबे समय से इंतजार था जिसे आज रिलीज कर दिया गया है । गाने को बेहद अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला है । 'इश्कबाजी' गाने में कई सालों बाद सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान साथ में नाचते दिखे । इसी वजह से दर्शकों का उत्साह बढ़ गया ।



हर कोई इन दोनों स्टार्स को एक साथ झूमते देखना चाहता था, जो सपना आज पूरा हो गया। जैसे ही निर्माताओं ने 'इश्कबाजी' गाना रिलीज किया, वैसे ही इसे ट्विटर पर शाहरुख खान और सलमान खान के फैंस के रिएक्शन की बाढ़ आ गई है। हर कोई शाहरुख और सलमान की जुगलबंदी देखकर सांतवे आसमान पर है और कह रहे हैं, ‘मेरे करण-अर्जुन आ गए...’ ।







बता दें कि सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान को दर्शकों ने आखिरी बार एक साथ सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर 'करण अर्जुन' के दौरान डांस करते देखा था। इसके बाद इन दोनों का साथ में कोई बहुत बड़ा गाना नहीं आया। दोनों एक साथ नजर जरूर आए लेकिन इन्होंने कभी 'करण अर्जुन' जैसा डांस नहीं किया।











'जीरो' के 'इश्कबाजी' गाने के लिए दोनों ने हाथ मिलाकर दिखा दिया है कि जो करिश्मा इन दोनों के साथ आने में होता है वो कोई दूसरे स्टार्स पैदा नहीं कर सकते हैं। बउआ सिंह बने शाहरुख खान ने भाईजान के 'जवानी फिर ना आए' वाले गाने का हुक स्टेप भी किया है।





























Without a doubt ShahRukh - Salman is the best duo in the history of Indian cinema.

The duo that People will remember for ages. Full stop.#IssaqbaaziOutNow pic.twitter.com/QEnG4yB75r — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@SRKsSoul_) December 4, 2018

ALL TIME BLOCK BUSTER ON THE WAY 🔥🔥🔥🔥#IssaqbaaziOutNowhttps://t.co/7wjv8CuqTK — Javed (@JoySRKian_) December 4, 2018

"OYE ISI BAAT PE MAIN GAANA GAUN GAA MAIN.. GANA GAUN GAA MAIN.."

The way he say this.. 😂

HE IS THE CUTEST 😍😂@BauuaSingh #IssaqbaaziOutNow pic.twitter.com/EPFlQNdVOD — MASRUR (@masrur2srk) December 4, 2018

