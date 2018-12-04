शहर चुनें

23 साल बाद शाहरुख-सलमान की 'इश्कबाजी' देख यूजर बोले- 'मेरे करण-अर्जुन आ गए...'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 04:52 PM IST
zero
zero - फोटो : twitter
ख़बर सुनें
शाहरुख खान की फिल्म 'जीरो' के गाने 'इश्कबाजी' का फैंस को लंबे समय से इंतजार था जिसे आज रिलीज कर दिया गया है । गाने को बेहद अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला है । 'इश्कबाजी' गाने में कई सालों बाद सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान साथ में नाचते दिखे । इसी वजह से दर्शकों का उत्साह बढ़ गया । 
हर कोई इन दोनों स्टार्स को एक साथ झूमते देखना चाहता था, जो सपना आज पूरा हो गया। जैसे ही निर्माताओं ने 'इश्कबाजी' गाना रिलीज किया, वैसे ही इसे ट्विटर पर शाहरुख खान और सलमान खान के फैंस के रिएक्शन की बाढ़ आ गई है। हर कोई शाहरुख और सलमान की जुगलबंदी देखकर सांतवे आसमान पर है और कह रहे हैं, ‘मेरे करण-अर्जुन आ गए...’ ।



बता दें कि सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान को दर्शकों ने आखिरी बार एक साथ सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर 'करण अर्जुन' के दौरान डांस करते देखा था। इसके बाद इन दोनों का साथ में कोई बहुत बड़ा गाना नहीं आया। दोनों एक साथ नजर जरूर आए लेकिन इन्होंने कभी 'करण अर्जुन' जैसा डांस नहीं किया। 





'जीरो' के 'इश्कबाजी' गाने के लिए दोनों ने हाथ मिलाकर दिखा दिया है कि जो करिश्मा इन दोनों के साथ आने में होता है वो कोई दूसरे स्टार्स पैदा नहीं कर सकते हैं। बउआ सिंह बने शाहरुख खान ने भाईजान के 'जवानी फिर ना आए' वाले गाने का हुक स्टेप भी किया है।













 

issaqbaazi issaqbaazi song zero shahrukh khan salman khan इश्कबाजी
